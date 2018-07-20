GOLF

Rory McIlroy has fallen off the top of the leaderboard on Day 2 of the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The Ulsterman hit back to back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes to draw level with the overnight Kevin Kisner.





A bogie on the 15th has dropped him back to 4 over with two holes to play.

Zach Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood now share the lead with Kisner, who will tee off shortly.

Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry are due out in the next few minutes.

The Wickowman has spent the night on level par, Lowry 3 over.

Padraig Harrington remains on 4 over as he heads for the turn.

GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon defender David Murray has been cleared to play against Donegal in the Super 8s tomorrow.

Murray was facing a one match suspension after picking up his third black card of the season against Tyrone last weekend.

The card has been overturned following an appeal.

SOCCER

Bray Wanderers are back in action this evening.

The players called off their strike ahead of tonight’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match against Bohemians at Dalymount Park having received their unpaid wages.

Bray are currently six points adrift at the foot of the table and under temporary management, as Graham Kelly resigned earlier this week.

Another troubled club, Limerick play St. Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park tonight.