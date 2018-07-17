Soccer

Daley Blind has re-signed for Ajax (I – AXE) from Manchester United. The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of 18 Million pounds. The defender has penned a 4 year contract with the Dutch club





Cork City resume their Champions League campaign in Poland this evening.

They trail 1-nil heading into the second leg of their first qualifying round encounter against Legia Warsaw.

Conor McCarthy and Gearóid Morrissey will miss the tie, having been injured in the opening tie at Turners Cross.

The losing side will drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

GOLF

Tiger Woods feels the Open gives him his best chance to win another major.

The former World Number One will make his return to the prestigious tournament at Carnoustie on Thursday.

The 42-year-old missed the last two editions because of a back problem.

He says links golf suits his current style of play.

CYCLING

Dan Martin lies 24th on the general classification at the start of today’s 10th stage of the Tour de France.

The race is resuming after yesterday’s rest day with the first of this year’s mountain stages.

B-M-C’s Greg Van Avermaet continues to wear the leader’s yellow jersey, holding a 43-second lead over Sky’s Geraint Thomas.

Motorsport

Irelands Craig Breen and Co Driver Scott Martin say they are feeling confident ahead of next weekends Rally Finland.

The Irish man came Third in last weekends warm up event in Rally Estonia. Its more what could have been for Craig, who finished behind two other WRC crews of Ott Tanak and Haydon Paddon. Breen received a 2 minute time penalty after leaving service late, while he was only trailing rally leader Tanak by 15 seconds.

The WRC returns next weekend after the summer break.