BOXING

Anthony Joshua will defend his World Heavyweight title against Russia Alexander Povetkin on the 22nd of September.

Joshua unified the W-B-A, I-B-F and W-B-O titles with a unanimous points win over New Zealander Joseph Parker in Cardiff in March.





He will now fight Povetkin, who won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, but will be 39 by the time the fight takes place, at Wembley Stadium.

SOCCER

The F-A-I expected Bray Wanderers to pay their players today.

The squad have voted to go on strike after going 7 weeks without wages.

The Association held talks with Bray officials on Friday night.

ROWING

The third and final day of the 2018 Irish Rowing Championships came to a close at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

In the women’s senior eights race, it was Skibbereen versus Dublin University Ladies and two NUIG crews, and it was Skibbereen who looked in control from the off. By the 500m mark the Cork women had created a lead of about two thirds of a length over NUIG A, holding on to it until well beyond the halfway, and despite the Galway rowers upping their stroke rate in the final sprint it appeared they had left it too late – Skibbereen had stretched the lead to several lengths. Following a dominant performance, it was Skibbereen first, NUIG A second and DULBC third.

The second to last race of the day, the enthralling men’s senior eights, left competitors, commentators and spectators alike gasping for breath after a dramatic clash between four Dublin crews, a University composite of NUI Galway and Queens University Belfast, and Cork Boat Club. Right from the outset, it was clear this was going to be a very tough race for all involved, with less than a second separating the top three crews – Commercial B, UCD, NUIG/Queens – after 1000m and the chasing pack remaining in touch. Coming into the closing stages, Commercial and NUIG/Queens pushed ahead of UCD by a couple of feet and at 1500m these two crews were dead level. Commercial then made their move, pushing ahead by a foot or two, then a canvas, and with spectators now getting very much behind their rowers it looked like Commercial were about to achieve the three-in-a-row. However, in a dramatic finish, UCD upped their stroke rate hugely and looked to be closing in on the leaders, pushing them all the way to the line and finishing too close for onlookers to call. The end result was eventually announced as Commercial first by just 0.57 seconds, followed by UCD, and the NUIG/Queens composite took third.

Commercial take the top prize in Irish men’s rowing once again for the third year in a row, having previously achieved the three-in-a-row in 2003-2005.

Championship Races

Men’s Senior Eights: 1. Commercial B (L Cameron, C Cunningham, S Mac Eoin, N Beggan, P Moreau, F Groome, M Corcoran, C Dowling, M Crockett), 2. UCD, 3. NUIG/QUBBC, 4. DUBC, 5. Cork, 6. Commercial A

Men’s Intermediate Double Sculls: UCC (H Sutton, R Byrne)

Men’s Intermediate Pairs: Shandon (S O’ Sullivan, C Hennessy)

Men’s Club Coxed Fours: UCC A (D Larkin, P O’ Callaghan, S O’ Connell, P Kennelly, C O’ Connell)

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls: Skibbereen (A Burns)

Men’s Junior Double Sculls: Castleconnell (R O’ Neill, J Desmond)

Men’s Junior Pairs: Enniskillen A (N Timoney, O Donaghy)

Women’s Senior Eights: 1. Skibbereen (A Casey, N Casey, O Hayes, L Heaphy, D Walsh, M Pigott, A McCarthy, N Long, A O’ Neill), 2. NUIG A, 3. DULBC, 4. NUIG B

Women’s Intermediate Coxed Fours: Cork (E Garry, V O’ Driscoll, G Collins, L Murphy, A Luke)

Women’s Intermediate Single Sculls: Fermoy (S Bouanane)

Women’s Lightweight Single Sculls: Lee (M Cremen)

Women’s Club Eights: Enniskillen (T McComb, C Leonard, J Long, C Leonard, M Donnelly, A Corry, Z McCutcheon, C Fee, S Dolan)

Women’s Junior Quadruple Sculls: Workmens (A O’ Donoghue, M Fleming, C Moynihan, C Browne)

Women’s Junior Pairs: Fermoy (G McGirr, E O’ Reilly)

SHOWJUMPING

Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish Show Jumping team have taken runner-up spot after a thrilling Longines FEI Nations Cup at Falsterbo in Sweden. The competition saw a four-way jump-off against the clock to decide the winners, after Ireland, Italy, Netherlands and the home team from Sweden all finished on four faults after two rounds of jumping.

Ireland held a slender lead at the halfway stage thanks to clear rounds from Bertram Allen (Gin Chin Van Het Lindenhof), Mark McAuley (Utchan De Belheme) and Paul O’Shea (Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu). The second round saw Allen and McAuley both pick up four faults apiece, and with Sweden, Italy and Netherlands all jumping clear, the pressure came on Ireland’s final two riders.

Derry’s Daniel Coyle stepped up to the task and jumped clear with Cita, before Limerick’s Paul O’Shea (pictured) completed a fantastic double clear performance to leave Ireland on a four fault total. Ireland were joined in the jump-off by Italy and Sweden, while Netherlands also took a place in the decider after successfully appealing four faults at the water given to Maikel Van Der Vleuten.

Rodrigo Pessoa selected speed specialist Daniel Coyle and Cita to go against the clock. An incredibly fast jump-off saw the Dutch take victory after a clear in 39.33 from Johnny Pals. Coyle was second quickest in 40.47, with Sweden third after Henrick Von Eckermann jumped clear in 41.52. Italy finished fourth with a clear from Luca Marziani in 42.71. Britain finished fifth, with Denmark sixth, Spain seventh and Norway eighth.

Irish team manager Rodrigo Pessoa was pleased with how all his team performed,

“We had a good first round and we were getting pressurized in the second round from several teams – Italy, Netherlands and Sweden. Our last two riders were really solid. Daniel gave it a fair try in the jump-off. The Dutch rider gave it all or nothing to take the win. All our guys did a great job today. This was a good way to start this triple-header. We move now to Aachen (GER) on Thursday. We head there with a fresh squad and although it is not part of the league, it will be an important Nations Cup for us to build confidence.”

The result leaves Ireland eighth of 10 teams on the Europe Division 1 league table and with some of the teams ahead of Ireland with no further opportunity to gain points, Ireland have the chance to rise further up the table in their remaining two rounds at Hickstead and Dublin.

Ireland’s runner-up finish in Sweden comes on the back of an incredible run of results this weekend. Billy Twomey scored three wins in Falsterbo including Friday’s Longines Grand Prix, while Mark McAuley also scored a victory at the same venue. Anthony Condon (SFS Aristio) and Richie Moloney (Button Sitte) both recorded two-star Grand Prix win in Chantilly (FRA) and Tryon (USA).

Ireland won it’s second gold and fourth medal in total at the Longines FEI European Youth Championships in France on Sunday after Carlow’s Jason Foley was crowned European Under 18 Show Jumping Champion – bridging a gap of 42 years since Ireland last won European Under 18 Gold.

This brings Ireland’s medal haul at this week’s European Championships to four, with Co Clare’s Rhys Williams taking individual Gold in the Under 14 Championship on Saturday, along with team silver for the Irish Under 14 team and a Bronze for the Irish Under 18 team.

Senior team manager Rodrigo Pessoa was also keen to pay tribute to the Irish riders who won medals this weekend at the European Championships in France and to Irish Youth team manager James Kernan.

“James [Kernan] and the team did a really great job. To come home with four medals from a European Championships shows the future is in good hands with this group of young riders,” Pessoa said.

RACING

Glenbeigh trainer Ian O’Connor saddled his first winner when Like A Diamond took the Leo Dolan Memorial Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Listowel jockey Kevin Brouder at Roscommon on Tuesday evening. The 8/1 chance was third at Wexford only five days previously and is owned by the winning trainer’s uncle, Philip, who also trains and was responsible for Masons Daughter which is now with Willie Mullins.

Jack Kennedy was among the winners at Cork on Friday night where 3/1 favourite Mill Quest won the mares’ handicap hurdle for trainer Gordon Elliott and the Coolglen Syndicate. Bryan Cooper teamed up with Curragh-based Robbie McNamara to win the 2m2f handicap hurdle with 5/1 chance Epsilon Indi at Limerick on Saturday.