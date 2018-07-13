SOCCER

The Bray Wanderers squad have confirmed they have voted in favour of strike action.

The players say that is has been seven weeks since they were last paid.





They will provide seven day notice to the club on Tuesday.

Next week’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division game against Bohemians will be fulfilled, but strike action is planned for the match against Cork City on 27th July.

Midfielder Paul O'Conor told East Coast FM, that he hopes the situation is resolved before then

Chelsea have confirmed the sacking of Antonio Conte.

Reports of the Italian’s dismissal emerged yesterday after training was cancelled.

He had one year remaining on his contract.

Former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to succeed Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton have signed Denmark international Jannik Vestergaard.

The 25 year old centre half has completed an 18 million move from Borussia Monchengladbach.

He is the Saints fourth signing of the summer.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are gearing up for their eagerly awaited Wimbledon semi-final.

It will be the first Grand Slam meeting between the two rivals in over three years.

Djokovic beat Nadal to claim his first Wimbledon title, when they last met on Centre Court back in 2011.

The last 4 encounter between John Isner and Kevin Anderson open the day’s proceedings in around half an hour.

Isner is aiming to reach his first Grand Slam final.