GAELIC GAMES

Cora Staunton may have played her final game for Mayo.

The 11 time All Star is one of ten players who have walked out of the squad ahead of Saturday’s All Ireland Ladies qualifier against Cavan in Clones on Saturday.





Captain Sarah Tierney, vice captain Fiona McHale and team selector Michael McHale have also opted out, with player welfare issues cited for their decision.

Mayo News journalist Edwin McGreal says it could be the end of an era.

SOCCER

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez says there is no room for complacency ahead of the first of the 2018 World Cup semi finals

The Red Devils take on 1998 winners France in St Petersburg this evening.

Victory would send the Belgians though to their first ever World Cup final.

They head into the game on the back of an impressive win over Brazil, but Martinez says they can’t afford to rest on their laurels.

Kick off is at 7 o’clock.

++++

Cork City make their first appearance in the Champions League in 12 years tonight.

The Leesiders welcome Legia Warsaw to Turner Cross for a first qualifying round, first leg.

Kick off at Turners Cross is at 7.45.

Celtic are also in Champions League action this evening.

Brendan Rogers’ men have traveled to Armenia to play Alashkert.

TENNIS

It is Ladies Singles quarter final day at Wimbledon.

2016 runner-up Angelique Kerber has won the first three games of her last 8 encounter against Daria Kasatkina on Centre Court

Last year’s French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and Dominika Cibulkova are battling it out in the opening set of their match on Court Number One.

Italian Camila Giorgi takes on Serena Williams later this afternoon.

Julia Goerges and Kiki Bertens also meet for a place in the semi finals.

CYCLING

The fourth stage of the Tour de France has got underway.

The peloton makes a largely flat 195-kilometre trek to Sarzeau today.

B-M-C’s Greg van Avermaet is wearing the leader’s yellow jersey, but holds just a three second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Team Sky.

Dan Martin is 1 minute and 38 seconds off the lead.

RACING

Today’s homecard is Roscommon.

The first off is at 10 to 6 with the going good to firm – good in places.

Wolverhampton starts at 1.45 with the going standard

Pontefract is off at 2 with the going good to firm

Brighton is underway at 20 to 6 with the going good to firm – firm in places.

Uttoxeter starts at 6 with the going good – good to firm in places.