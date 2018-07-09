GAELIC GAMES

Walter Walsh is facing a race against time to be fit Kilkenny’s All Ireland Senior Hurling championship quarter final against Limerick.

The All Star forward suffered a groin injury during yesterday’s Leinster final replay defeat to Galway at Semple Stadium.





Manager Brian Cody admits the problem put under huge pressure to be recover for the weekend’s showdown with the Treaty County.

SOCCER

Cork City manager John Caulfield says Mark McNulty will be given until the last possible minute to prove his fitness for tomorrow’s Champions League tie against Legia Warsaw.

The Veteran goalkeeper is in danger of missing the visit of the Polish Champions to Turner Cross due to a twisted angle.

McNulty hobbled off in the closing stages of Friday’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Shamrock Rovers.

GOLF

Russell Knox has moved into the World’s Top 50 following his victory at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin.

The Scot beat Ryan Fox in a play off to claim his first European Tour title since 2015.

The result moves him up 38 places to 49th in the latest World Rankings.

RUGBY

Wales are expected to name Scarlets boss Wayne Pivac as Warren Gatland’s successor today.

Former Connacht and Ireland coach Gatland will end a 12 year stint in charge of the Welsh team after the 2019 World Cup.

New Zealander Pivac led the Scarlets to the Pro 12 title last year and was in charge of Fiji from 2004 to 2007.