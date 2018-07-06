GOLF

Rory McIlroy has moved back up to three under par, 15 holes into his second round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin.

The Ulsterman has moved back into the red, after a birdie on the par 4 6th hole, his 15th of the day.





It leaves him three back from the co-leaders, with Joakim Lagergren and Danny Willett are setting the pace on 6 under.

Padraig Harrington is in a tie for fourth place on four under.

He gets his round underway at half past one.

Graeme McDowell is also off inside the hour, he’s one under, as is Shane Lowry who is into the final four holes of his day.

Paul Dunne remains one over.

SOCCER

Uruguay and France kick off the first of the 2018 World Cup quarter finals at 3pm this afternoon.

The main talking point is a calf injury which could keep Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani out of the game.

At 7pm Brazil aim to beat a European team in the knockout stages for the first time since 2002.

The favourites – and five-time champions – take on Belgium in the quarter-finals in Russia.

Willian will be going up against Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard – who captains Belgium.

Here at home, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Dundalk can maintain their two point advantage at the top of the table tonight.

They travel to St Pats at 7.45.

At the same time second place Cork host in-form Shamrock Rovers, with the Leesiders looking to bounce back after defeat to Dundalk.

TENNIS

At Wimbledon, men’s fourth see Alexander Zverev will need to come from a set down to keep his campaign alive.

The German trails by 2 sets to 1, ahead of the resumption of his match with Taylor Fritz at one o clock.

Roger Federer’s quest for a 9th title continues against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

In the women’s draw, 10th seed Madison Keys has dropped her first set 7-5 against Russia’s Evgeniya (Ev-gen-ee-ya) Rodina.

The American is also a break down in the second set.

Later today, Seven time champion Serena Williams takes on Kristina Mladenovic of France.

And Venus Williams has a third round meeting with Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

GAA

The first ever EirGrid Leinster under 20 football champions are set to be cronwed tonight.

Dublin and Kildare contest the inaugural showpiece in the new age grade, with throw in at O’Connor Park in Tullamore at 7.30.