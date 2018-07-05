Golf

Padraig Harrington is just 1 shot off the lead on the opening day of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

The Dubliner has hit consecuitive birdies on 15 and 16 to move to 4 under par.





The Tournament host Rory McIlroy is out on the course and has just tee’d off on his first hole.

Another Irish Favourite Shane Lowry is due to start at 1:30

Soccer

League of Ireland First Division side Wexford have been docked 3 points and fined, after fielding an ineligible player in their win over Athlone Town on Friday night.

Thomas Croke came on as a second half substitiute, despite being on the player suspension list.

Wexford say they had been properly advised of this but due to human error, this message was not picked up by team management, and the mistake was made.”

Greyhounds

One Kerry dog running in Shelbourne Park. Kingview Madison goes in trap 2 for Paud Twomey in Kilflynn. Its Race Number 8 and is off at 9:45

Motorsports

Formula 1 owner Liberty Media is still serious about holding a grand prix in London, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said amid ongoing uncertainty over the British GP’s future.

Silverstone activated a break clause in its contract last year that means the 2019 event is the last one under the current deal.

Amid the possibility that next year’s British GP could be the last one at Silverstone, Horner has suggested that London city centre remains a serious option for Liberty.

Speaking at a media event at the Red Bull factory ahead of the British GP this weekend, Horner said he hopes Silverstone can sort out a fresh contract but that the best scenario would be a second UK race in London.