FORMULA 1

Eric Boullier’s (pron: boo-lee-air’s) resigned as racing director for F1 team McLaren.

He’d been under pressure – having overseen the team’s worst run in their 52-year history.





Former IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran’s taken up the new role of sporting director, while Andrea Stella’s been promoted to performance director.

BOXING

Four Irish boxers are in action on Day 1 of the Brandenburg Cup in Germany.

David Oliver Joyce, Pearce O’Leary, Christian Preston and Jack Lawlor each compete in last 16 bouts.

Soccer

Ex-England midfielder Scott Parker’s back at Fulham as first team coach.

The club’s former captain’s joined Jokanovic’s backroom team for their return to the Premier League – after coaching Tottenham’s under-18s.

Jamie Vardy’s a doubt for England’s World Cup quarter-final with Sweden on Saturday – after injuring his groin during their quarter final win against Colombia.

Having come on as a substitute, it’s understood he was due to take the fifth penalty in their shootout win – not Eric Dier – who scored to send the team through to the last eight.

Vardy’s injury meant he couldn’t take the spot-kick.

He had an injection in his groin straight after the game.

GAA

The GAA’s Director of Communications says there’s nothing that can be done about Dublin playing 2 of their super 8 games at Croke Park.

Donegal are disgruntled that the reigning All-Ireland champions are allowed to play twice within their county, while every other team must travel for 2 of their games.

They want to meet with GAA Officials to express their concerns and also ensure that no team has any advantage over any other team.