SOCCER

England bid to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 later today.





To do so they’re going to have to get past Group H table toppers Columbia.

After sitting out the loss to Belgium in the group stages, the tournament’s top scorer Harry Kane is set to be recalled.

Meanwhile, Colombia are hopeful James Rodriguez will pass a late fitness test as they take on Southgate’s England, who they’ve never beaten in the competition before.

Rodriguez will be given until the last possible moment to prove his fitness, as he recovers from a calf injury he picked up in the win over Senegal.

Former Columbian international Juan Pablo Angel feels the midfielder’s inclusion could be key if they are to progress:

Kick off there is at 7 o’clock Irish time.

Elsewhere, Sweden take on Switzerland in today’s first game at 3, with both looking to end long waits for a place in the last 8 of the World Cup.

The Swedes haven’t been to quarter finals since 1994, while it’s been 64 years since the Swiss last got out of the last 16.

===

The Danish Football Association has reported death threats aimed at striker Nicolai Jorgensen to the police.

The Feyenoord player’s received online abuse since missing a penalty in his country’s last-16 defeat to Croatia at the World Cup.

Jorgensen was one of three Danes to have their efforts saved in the shoot-out – but he was the last of them.

===

Real Madrid have denied reports that they are trying to sign Neymar from Paris St-Germain.

The 26-year-old scored yesterday as Brazil secured a 2 – 0 win over Mexico in their last 16 match.

Spanish TV station – TVE – last night claimed that Real had offered PSG 310 million euro for the striker.

Real Madrid moved to deny the reports saying “The information issued tonight by TVE is outright false. Real Madrid has not made any kind of offer to PSG or the player.”

===

Wayne Rooney won’t reveal his reasons for leaving Everton half-way through a two-year contract.

The former England striker’s moved to the US to play for DC United in the MLS

Rooney says an apparent falling out with his former manager Sam Allardyce wasn’t the reason behind his decision to leave Goodison Park:

===

Defender Calum Chambers has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

The length of the deal hasn’t been revealed but it was previously reported to last four years.

Chambers, who’s won three England caps, only agreed a two-year extension last season.

New boss Unai Emery says he’ll be part of his plans for the new campaign

RUGBY

Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby is to work with Ulster on an interim basis as they wait for new head coach Dan McFarland to take up his post.

McFarland signed for the Northern Province earlier this year, but may not start his role until January due to his commitments to Scotland.

The assistant coach is currently serving a nine-month notice period with the Scottish Rugby Union.

Easterby will begin working with the Ulster coaching staff this week.

GAELIC GAMES

James Owens has been named as the referee for this Sunday’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final replay between Kilkenny and Galway.

Semple Stadium will host the decider after the sides finished 18 points apiece at Croke Park 2 days ago.

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal is among the players opening his Wimbledon campaign this afternoon.

The 2 time champion takes to centre court to take on Israel’s Dudi Sela.

Sela is ranked just 127th in the world, and his best finish at the Championship came in 2009 when he was knocked out in the 4th round.

Nadal’s fellow French Open champion Simona Halep begins her quest to win a second Grand Slam title against Kurumi Nara of Japan.

GOLF

Graham McDowell says he’s turned his attention to this week’s Dubai Duty free Irish Open after he officially pulled out of qualifying for this year’s Open Championship.

The Ulster man was left without his clubs after his baggage was mishandled by an airline on the way to Manchester from the French Open.

He’ll now be hoping to bag one of the 3 qualifying places on offer for the Open when the Irish Open kicks off in Ballyliffin on Thursday.

HORSE RACING

There have been two Irish winners today at Deauville.

The 11:10 went to number 1 Appalachian Spring at 7/2

While the 12:10 went to number 11 Admire Fuji at 11/2

The other result from there is the 11:40, which went to number 1 Nabunga at 16/1.

The going there is standard.

At Brighton, the going is good to firm (firm in places)

Hamilton is good to firm (watered)

Stratford is good to firm (good in places)

Chepstow is good to firm (firm in places)