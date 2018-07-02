GAELIC GAMES

The President of the GAA says he would like to see no non-GAA events take place at Croke Park in June or July going forward.

John Horan’s comments come following the selection of Semple Stadium as the venue for next weekend’s Leinster Hurling Final replay between Galway and Kilkenny.





Croke Park is unavailable, as a concert was already booked for Saturday evening.

Anthony Moyles thinks restricting the dates when gigs can take place at GAA HQ is a compelling development http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/gigs.mp3

SOCCER

The round of 16 continues at the World Cup today.

The Samara Arena hosts the first game of the day at 3 o’clock when the most decorated team in tournament history – Brazil face Mexico.

The Brazilans have already revealed their starting 11, making one change with Filipe Luis coming in for the injured Marcelo at left-back.

Group G winners Belgium put their 100% record on the line against the only remaining Asian side in the competition – Japan.

Dundalk have confirmed the re-signing of Patrick McEleney from Oldham Athletic.

It’s the second time the midfielder has signed for the Lilywhites.

McEleney has signed a 3 and a half year deal with the Premier Division side.

The club have also announced the signing of the First Division’s top scorer Georgie Kelly from UCD.

CYCLING

Chris Froome has been cleared of wrongdoing by cycling’s world governing body after returning an adverse drugs test last year.

The case has been closed and he’s free to begin his Tour de France title defence this weekend.

A test during Froome’s Vuelta a Espana victory in September revealed he had double the permitted amount of a legal asthma drug in his system.

He’s always maintained his innocence.

GOLF

Ruaidhri McGee and Cormac Sharvin will tee it up at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open courtesy of special invitations secured by Sport Ireland.

This year’s tournament takes place at Ballyliffin from 5-8 July. McGee and Sharvin received invites as they have the highest playing category among Team Ireland Golf members not already in the field.

McGee, 27, and Sharvin, 25, are regulars on the European Challenge Tour where they both have playing rights. As the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is part of the Rolex Series on the European Tour, McGee and Sharvin will be playing for a share of the $7m prize pot at Ballyliffin.