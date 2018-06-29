GAELIC GAMES

Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh have been cleared play in Cavan’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifier against Tyrone in Enniskillen tomorrow.

The pair were shown red cards after a melee in last weekend’s win over Down, but the Central Hearings Committee has ruled the charges were unproven.





SOCCER

Shay Given has joined Frank Lampard’s backroom staff at Derby County.

The 42 year old former Republic of Ireland international has agreed to become goalkeeping coach at the Pride Park club.

The Rams kick off the new Championship season, with a trip to Reading on Friday 3rd August.

Paudie O’Connor has signed a new two year contract with Leeds United.

The 20-year-old defender joined Leeds from Limerick last year, and went on to captain the Under-23 side.

TENNIS

Andy Murray could face Rafael Nadal is the quarter finals of Wimbledon this year.

The two time champion is unseeded for the tournament following a 12 month injury lay off.

Murray has been drawn to play Frenchman Benoit Paire in the opening round.

Defending champion Roger Federer will start his 20th Wimbledon campaign against Serb Dusan Lajovic.

Garbine Muguruza will begin the defence of her title against Britain’s Naomi Broady.