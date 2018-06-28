Rallying

Toyota World Rally Championship team principal Tommi Makinen is ready to make a Yaris WRC available for Ferrari Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen to test.

Raikkonen’s F1 future is uncertain as Ferrari leans towards replacing him with Charles Leclerc for 2019.

In an interview yesterday with Motorsport.com, Makinen has made clear the door is open for a test.

“He hasn’t tested anything now, but why not?” he said

“If he wants to drive the car I can let him, no question.”

Makinen ran Raikkonen when he contested a selection of Finnish and Italian events ahead of his WRC Rally Finland outing in 2009.

Raikkonen focused on the WRC during his F1 sabbatical in 2010-11, with a best finish of fifth in Turkey in his first season.

Boxing

It has been announced that Amir Khan will face Samuel Vargas in his second comeback fight.

The 31-year-old welterweight needed just 39 seconds to stop Phil Lo Greco in April after nearly two years out of action and returns to the ring against Colombian Vargas.

After his lengthy absence, Khan is working towards another big-name bout, and expects a tougher test against the Canada-based Vargas, who is ranked No 10 by the WBA.





World Cup

Three teams are still in the hunt to finish in the top two in Group H this afternoon.

A draw with Poland in Volgograd will be enough for Japan to progress.

Senegal are in a similar situation, but Colombia must win in Samara to make the second round.

DARTS

Ian White secured his second PDC title of the year with a 6-3 win over Darren Webster in the final of Players Championship at The Barnsley Metrodome on Wednesday.

A winner at Players Championship Six in Milton Keynes in March, White ran out a comfortable winner over Webster in his third ProTour final of 2018.

White Defeated Martin Schindler, Ted Evetts, Steve Lennon, Bradley Brooks, Steve Beaton and Webster en route to clinching the £10,000 top prize.