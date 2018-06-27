GAELIC GAMES



The G-A-A are said to have backed down in the row with Kildare over the venue of their third round qualifier.

Reports claim the match against Mayo will take place in Newbridge.

The fixture was due to be played as part of a double header with the Cavan – Tyrone game, but Kildare refused to line out at Croke Park.





The G-A-A had safety and capacity issues with St Conleth’s Park, but the match looks set to be played at Newbridge ground on Saturday with a 7 o’clock throw in.

SOCCER

Defending champions Germany and five time winners Brazil are back in action at the World Cup today.

A win over South Korea in Kazan this afternoon should be enough for the Germans secure their place in the last 16.

Mexico will top Group F if they draw with Sweden.

Both those games will kick off at 3.00.

Brazil currently top Group E, but they face a Serbia side who must win in Moscow this evening.

Switzerland need just a point against Costa Roca to progress to the knock out stages.

Those games kick off at 7pm.

Basketball

The Irish senior women’s basketball team lost out to Norway 73-62 in their opening group game at the 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

Ireland face Luxembourg in their second group game this evening at 6.15pm.

Over in San Marino meanwhile, the Ireland senior men’s team had a rest day on the opening day of the championships yesterday having been drawn in the smaller group of three teams.

Ireland now face Malta today at 2pm Irish time today and will be hoping to get their campaign off to a winning start ahead of meeting 2016 silver medallists Andorra on Thursday.

Tennis

Andy Murray has the unfamiliar situation of not being the British number one going into his match with Kyle Edmund later.

He faces his compatriot in the second round of the Eastbourne International.

Murray beat Stan Wawrinka (pron: vav-rinker) in his opening match – his first win since returning from hip surgery.

He’s more focused on his world ranking – not being the best in the country.

Serena Williams has been seeded 25th for Wimbledon this year, despite a World Ranking of 183.

The seven time Wimbledon champion is continuing her return to action after giving birth to her first child in September.

She has played just three tournaments in the past 12 months.

It means world number 32 Dominika Cibulkova is unseeded.