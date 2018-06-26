GAELIC GAMES

Former G-A-A chairman Sean Kelly thinks compensation would help break the stand off over Kildare’s All Ireland Football Championship third round qualifier.

The Lillywhites are refusing to play Mayo at Croke Park on Saturday as they feel they should have home advantage.





The G-A-A says they have capacity concerns about the venue in Newbridge.

Donegal’s All Ireland hopes have suffered a massive blow with the news that Paddy McBrearty will be out for the rest of the Championship.

The influential forward was injured during Sunday’s Ulster final victory over Fermanagh in Clones.

Scans have revealed McBrearty suffered a cruciate ligament tear so he will be sidelined for the rest of the summer.

BASKETBALL

Game day has finally rolled around much to the delight of Ireland senior women’s team head coach, Mark Scannell, and his charges as they tip off against Norway in the opening game of the FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries this evening at 6.15pm.

For Scannell and his squad though, an interesting clash lies in store this evening as a relatively unknown Norway side will line out against them at the Mardyke Arena UCC, and for the decorated head coach, tonight’s game is the vital one for this team.

“We’re in good shape now,” he began, “And we’re ready to get going. From the time the draw was made, we were always under pressure as we’re one of the favourites no matter what, and the fact that we’re at home probably adds to that. It’s a good pressure, though, we’ve embraced it and now we just have to do our job.

“Norway is a difficult one for us as it was hard to find anything on them, but with a tournament like this, we’ll learn as we go. They’ll be a good team, they’ll be well organised and they’re not coming here just to make up the numbers.”

Coach Scannell added that home support is what’s really needed tonight in that opening game tip off: “It’s all about momentum and in times in sport, particularly when you’ve three games in a row, people might look at the first game and think ‘ah we’ll wait and see how the team get on’, but we really need people for the first game,” he said.

“The first game is our most vital game if we can win that, it kind of sets up the tournament for us – everything is in our own hands then. Should we not do that in the first game, we’re under pressure then – Luxembourg becomes a huge game then, and obviously Cyprus the next day.

“In a tournament like this there’s not much room for error – the margins are very tight. I would encourage people to come down, the girls are looking forward to playing and hoping for a roaring crowd. Our games are at a great time – after work at 6.15pm – and it’s an opportunity for people to come and see some great basketball.”

BOXING

Anthony Joshua may have to wait for a chance to fight Deontay Wilder to become the undisputed heavyweight world boxing champion.

The WBA has lost patience with negotiations and given Britain’s title holder 24 hours to sign for a mandatory defence against Russian Alexander Povetkin.

Unless Joshua agrees – or finalises a contest with Wilder – he could lose his WBA belt.

He’s also the current IBF and WBO holder.