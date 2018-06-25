GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Tyrone have avoided each other in the draw for the third round of the All Ireland Senior Football Championship qualifiers.

The Westerners have been paired with Kildare, while Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan.





Mayo were five point winners when they played Kildare in Division 1 of the League in Newbridge in March.

Leitrim will take on Monaghan and Clare will meet Armagh.

The games will be played at the weekend.

The venues and throw-in times will be confirmed later today.

SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo takes on his former mentor Carlos Queiroz at the World Cup this evening.

Portugal meet Iran in a vital Group B encounter in Saransk.

Former Manchester United and Portugal coach Queiroz will be aiming to guide Iran to the knock out stages for the first time by beating the European Champions.

Kick off is at 7 o’clock.

At the same Spain, who are level on points with Portugal at the top of the Pool, take on Morocco in Kaliningrad.

The final round of group games get underway at 3.00.

Hosts Russia and Uruguay meet in Samara to decide who will top Group A.

Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be playing for pride in Volgograd

Reading are among the clubs being linked with Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick.

The 30 year old striker is available on a free transfer after being released by Ipswitch Town.

McGoldrick was signed by Mick McCarthy in 2013 and has since made almost 150 appearances for the Portman Road club, scoring 40 goals.

Waterford have announced the signing of two underage Irish internationals.

Dessie Hutchinson joins the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division high-flyers following a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Noe Baba links up with R-S-C club having played for Fulham, Birmingham and Macclesfield.