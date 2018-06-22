RUGBY

The Irish team are playing down fears that Sean Cronin will miss tomorrow’s summer series decider against Australia.

The Leinster hooker sat out the Captain’s Run in Sydney this morning.





Management insist Cronin was kept off his feet after a heavy squad session yesterday.

Grand Slam wining Ireland captain Fiona Couglan says that leads to a number of concerns http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fionacoughlan.mp3

SOCCER

Brazil have just kicked off their second match at the 2018 World Cup.

The five time champions are playing Costa Rica in a Groupd E encounter in St Petersburg.

Paris St Germain star Neymar has started from the Samba Boys despite limping out of training during the week with an ankle injury.

There is one change to the Brazilian team with defender Fagner coming in for Danilo in defence.

There is also one change to the Costa Rican team, with left back Bryan Oviedo replacing Francisco Calvo.

Switzerland take on Pool E leaders Serbia in Kaliningrad this evening.

Victory could secure the Serbs place in the last 16 for the first time since 1998 when they played as Yugoslavia.

Iceland face Nigeria in Volgograd at 4.00.

Victory will put Iceland in pole position to claim the runners up spot in Group D and edge Argentina closer to elimination.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has just teed off for his second round at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

The Ulsterman spent the night on 6 under par, and is just one shot behind the leaders Jordan Spieth and Zach Johnson.

Padraig Harrington lies in 9th place on 4 under.

Seamus Power has birdied his opening hole to move to 1 under.

Graeme McDowell is 2 over par.