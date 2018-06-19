SOCCER

Cork City will play Legia Warsaw in the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

The Leesiders were paired with the Polish side in this morning’s draw in Switzerland.





It is the third time in five years that Legia have been drawn against the Irish champions.

They beat St Patrick’s Athletic in 2014 and Dundalk in 2016.

Cork are due to host the first tie on the 10th or 11th of July, with the return leg taking place in Poland a week later.

Celtic will kick off their Champions League campaign against Armenia’s Alashkert.

MOTORSPORT

The Red Bull Formula One team have announced they will use Honda engines for the next two seasons.

The move ends a 12-year relationship with Renault during which they won four consecutive world titles.