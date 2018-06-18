SOCCER

England kick off their World Cup campaign this evening.

They begin their quest to reach the quarter finals for the first time in 12 years with a Group G match against Tunisia in Volgograd.





Tunisia head into the game on the back of a draw with Portugal and a narrow defeat to Spain.

Kick off is at 7 o’clock.

Before that Sweden face South Korea and Belgium meet tournament debutants Panama.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka has climbed up five places to fourth in the latest Golf World Rankings.

The 28 year old has become the first man to win back to back U-S Open titles in 29 years.

Tommy Fleetwood, who had to settle for second place despite a record equaling final round, is into the top ten.

Rory McIlroy has dropped one spot to seventh.

RUGBY

French big spenders Toulon have signed another All Blacks legend.

Julian Savea has agreed a two year deal with the three time European champions.

The 27 year old winger scored 46 tries in 54 tests for New Zealand, a scoring total only surpassed by Doug Howlett.