Ireland have squared their rugby series against Australia.

Andrew Conway and Tadhg Furlong scored the tries and Johnny Sexton kicked 16-points as Joe Schmidt’s side beat the Wallabies 26-21 in Melbourne.

It’s Ireland’s first win in Australia since 1979 and ensures the three game series will be decided in Sydney next weekend.





Munster-bound forward Tadhg Beirne came off the bench to win his first cap.

Listowel Rugby Analyst David Fitzmorris reviews the game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/david-3.mp3

SOCCER

France are off to a winning start at the World Cup.

Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann were on target as they beat Australia 2-1 in Group C in Kazan.

Griezmann’s goal came from the penalty spot after a video assistant referee review concluded that he was fouled by Australia’s Joshua Ridson.

GAELIC GAMES

Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh is set to make his record 74th championship appearance for Waterford in their Munster Hurling Championship match tomorrow.

The 35-year-old has been picked to start at wing-half-back and he’ll move one game clear of Brendan Cummins in the all-time appearance list.

TENNIS

Andy Murray will face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in his first competitive tennis match in nearly a year.

It’s been confirmed that the two-time Wimbledon champion will play at next week’s Queen’s Club Championships – where he’ll make his comeback from a long-term hip injury.

Murray’s not played a serious match since losing in the quarter-finals at the All England Club last summer.