RUGBY

James Ryan says the battle of the breakdown will be key to Ireland’s second test against Australia in Melbourne tomorrow.

Joe Schmidt’s team trained at the match venue this morning.





Dan Leavy has been brought into the back row after Ireland struggled to deal with the threat of David Pocock and Michael Hooper.

Last week’s defeat in Brisbane was Ryan’s first in a green shirt.

The Leinster lock knows where an improvement is needed http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leinster-2.mp3

SOCCER

Celtic will begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title at home to newly promoted Livingston.

The fixtures for the new season have been released.

Steven Gerrard’s first league game in charge of Rangers will be away to last season’s runners up Aberdeen.

The first Old Firm Derby of the season will be at Parkhead on the first of September.