ATHLETICS

The Kerry Primary School Sports Finals, due to take place tomorrow, have been postponed as a matter of safety.

This is due to the forecasted high winds and heavy showers expected tomorrow evening.





The event will now take place on Monday 18th June in Castleisland at 6.

GOLF

Kerry has just one entrant in the Munster Boys U13 Close Qualifier at Adare Manor next month.

Mark Gazi (Tralee) will tee off at 1.10 on July 6th, alongside Ronan Shire (Adare Manor) and Rohit Das (Faithlegg).

RUGBY

Andy Farrell says the Irish Rugby team are desperate to make amends in Saturday’s second Test against Australia.

The Ireland defence coach has likened his players to a ‘bear with a sore head’ following the weekend’s defeat to the Wallabies in Brisbane.

The players were back on the training field in Melbourne this morning.

Farrell feels the squad are in the kind of mood that risks overtraining http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/farrell.mp3

Leinster have confirmed the signing of Australian international back Joe Tomane on a two year deal.

The 28 year old former rugby league player has made 17 appearances for the Wallabies, but has been playing for Montpeiller since 2016.

Tomane is said to hold a Samoan passport, which entitles him to be considered as a European player.

Teams can only select two non-Europeans in their Champions Cup squad.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien has indicated his talented three-year-old Mendelssohn will travel to the US for two more dirt runs in preparation for a potential Breeders’ Cup Classic showdown with Triple Crown hero Justify.

The Ballydoyle colt, who won the UAE Derby by 18 and a half lengths on the Dubai dirt in March, struggled with the extremely sloppy track and early race interference when virtually pulled up in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs behind Bob Baffert’s star.

However, that experience hasn’t deterred the Coolmore team from targeting one of racing’s most lucrative prizes.

O’Brien said: “The Breeders’ Cup Classic is what we’ve been thinking of for Mendelssohn and he’ll more than likely head to Belmont on the same day as the Eclipse at Sandown [July 7]. He’ll run on the dirt in the Grade 3 Dwyer Stakes and then we’ll look at the Pennsylvania Derby [September 22].

“He’s had a bit of rest and he’ll be just ready to start back.”

When asked about potentially taking on Justify, O’Brien agreed that a clash between the pair would be fitting for the much-missed Scat Daddy, who sired both colts.

“It would be very exciting,” he said.

Connections of Justify confirmed on Sunday that their star will continue his racing career, despite his breeding rights having been sold for a reported $75m, and the Breeders’ Cup Classic will surely be high on the agenda for the history-maker, who would emulate American Pharoah’s achievements in 2015 if adding the Classic to his Triple Crown.

GAELIC GAMES

Brewster Park has been confirmed as the venue for Cavan’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship second round qualifier against Down on June 23rd.

The game will take place in Enniskillen as work is being carried out on the Breffni Park pitch.

Clones had been suggested as the venue, but it will stage the Ulster final on the following day.