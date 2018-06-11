GAELIC GAMES

Mayo will play Tipperary in the second round of the football qualifiers.

Last year’s All Ireland runners up will travel to Semple Stadium having been paired with the Premier County in this morning’s draw.





Tipp lost to Cork in the semi finals of the Munster Championship.

Carlow face a tough task to kick start their summer.

The Barrowsiders have been drawn with Tyrone, although they will have home advantage.

Longford will play Kildare in an all Leinster clash.

There is Ulster derby between Cavan and Down.

Monaghan, the side who brought Tyrone’s reign as Ulster champions to an end, will play Waterford.

Letrim will face Louth, Sligo and Armagh have been paired together, and Offaly will meet Clare.

The games will be played on the weekend of the 23rd June.

RUGBY

Keith Earls will follow return to play protocols this week having suffered a head injury during Ireland’s defeat to Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Irish squad have reported a number of players have bumps and bruises but there are no other major injuries problems ahead of the second test in Melbourne.

BOXING

Two Irish boxers take to the ring in the semi finals of the European Elite Women’s Championships in Sofia today.

Dublin lightweight Kellie Harrington meets Mira Potkonen this afternoon.

The Finn beat Katie Taylor at the 2016 Olympics.

Belfast fighter Michaela Walsh takes on Russia’s Daria Abramova in the last four of the featherweight division in the evening session.

SOCCER

Watford have signed Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona on a five year deal.

The 24-year-old Spainish winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Vicarage Road, and has made the move permanent in a deal said to be worth 11.5 million pounds.

Former Celtic, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City winger Paddy McCourt will retire at the end of the season.

The 34 year old, who currently plays for Finn Harps, will hang up his boots when his current contract ends to become head of Derry’s youth academy.