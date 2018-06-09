RUGBY

Ireland have fallen to their first defeat in 13 games after being beaten by Australia in the opening game of their 3 test series.

Joey Carberry kicked all of Ireland’s scores prior to being replace by Johnny Sexton shortly before the hour mark.





A converted try from David Pocock sealed the win for the Wallabies in the 72nd minute as it finished Australia 18 Ireland 9.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt feels the result shows just how close the series is going to be

Rugby referee Eamonn Sayers looks back on Ireland against Australia

TENNIS

The French Open womens singles final is just about to get underway at Roland Garros.

It sees US Open Champion Sloane Stephens taking on Simona Halep who’s bidding to win her first ever Grand Slam title.

Three-time Wimbledon champion Maria Bueno’s died aged 78.

She’d been treated for mouth cancer.

The Brazilian won her first title at the All England Club in 1959 – and twice more within the next five years.

She also claimed a doubles success alongside Billie Jean King in 1965 – and won the US Open four times.

GAELIC GAMES

The first of todays All Ireland Football qualifiers is approaching half time where it’s Wexford 0 – 6 Waterford 1 – 4 .

Shane Ryan with the goal for the Deise after 15 minutes.

At 3pm,

Derry and Kildare meet at Owenbeg.

2017 Ulster champions Tyrone go to Meath at 5 o’clock.

Three games get underway an hour later.

Last years beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo travel to the Gaelic Grounds to face Limerick; Offaly meet Antrim; and Cavan go to Wicklow.

TEG Cusack Park hosts the meeting of Westmeath and Division 3 champions Armagh at 7.

In hurling,

Kilkenny and Wexford will go head to head in Nowlan Park for a place in the Leinster Final.

The winners will face Galway in the decider on July 1st.

Meanwhile, Galway face Dublin in their final game of the round robin section of the provincial championship at Pearse Stadium.

BOXING

Kellie Harrington can secure at least a bronze medal later at the European Women’s Elite Championships.

The Dublin lightweight can do so by defeating Iulia Tsyplakova (PRON: Julia Sip-la-kova) of Ukraine in the quarter finals of the competition.

GOLF

Seamus Power is well in contention heading into the weekend at the St Jude Classic in Memphis.

The Waterford man will tee off from 6 under par at around 6:40 Irish time.

He’s 4 shots off the overnight leader Dustin Johnson.

Padraig Harrington has parred the opening hold of his third round to stay 1 under par.

Shane Lowry will tee off from level par at 2:45pm.

RACING

There’s racing here at home at the Curragh.

The first of a 7 race card gets underway at 2.10.