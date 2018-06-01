SOCCER

Shane Long is doubt for the Republic of Ireland’s International Friendly against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The Southampton striker sat out training at Abbotstown today due to a knee injury.

Harry Arter and Derek Williams were back in action having overcome groin and thigh strains.





Graham Burke could start in Long’s absence.

The Shamrock Rovers forward is unavailable for his club’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division clash with table toppers Dundalk in Tallaght tonight.

Bohemians’ goalkeeper Shane Supple has been released from the Ireland camp for their trip to Limerick.

There is a Munster derby at Turners Cross with second place Cork City at home to Waterford.

Derry City welcome Sligo Rovers to the Brandywell and Bray Wanderers host St Patrick’s Athletic.

Leeds United have sacked their manager again.

Paul Heckingbottom has left the Elland Road club after just four months in charge.

Leeds are now looking for a ninth head coach in less than four years.

GAA

The Kerry Teams to play Clare in the Munster Senior Football Semi-final and Meath in Hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup will be announced tonight.

The footballers will begin the defence of their Munster title on Sunday while the hurlers will be first into action tomorrow afternoon.

Kerry Hurling Manager, Fintan Ryan, says he has some injury concerns for the must-win game.

Tune into Radio Kerry after the 9 o’clock news tonight when Leona Twiss from Kerry County Board will announce the starting 15 for both the Kerry Football and Hurling teams.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell holds a share of the lead after his second round at the Italian Open.

The Ulsterman carded a birdie on the final hole to join Rafa Carbrera Bello on 10 under par.

Padraig Harrington has completed his round on 5 under.

Paul Dunne remains on 2 under playing the 4th hole.

Rugby

Ronan O’Gara says Munster must make the most of the signing of Joey Carbury.

The Leinster out half has agreed to switch Provinces on a two-year contract.

O’Gara says Munster must evolve their game plan to give Carbury as much ball as possible.

Writing in the Irish Examiner the former Ireland number 10 also calls for Munster to ensure Carbury wants to stay at Thomond Park in two years’ time.

+++

Some bad news for the Ireland team ahead of their upcoming summer tour to Australia.

Captain Rory Best has been ruled out of the trip with a hamstring injury.

Munster’s Niall Scannell takes his place in the squad.

TENNIS

Men’s second seed Alexander Zverev continues his bid for a maiden Grand Slam today.

The 21-year-old German takes on Damir Dzumhur in the last-32 in the first match on the Court Philippe-Chatrier this morning.

12-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic takes on Roberto Bautista-Agut in round three.

Caroline Wozniacki, the women’s second seed, goes up against Pauline Parmentier of France.

Handball

Glenbeigh’s Dominick lynch will play in the All-Ireland 1 wall master singles semi-final this weekend.

Domick Lynch will play Mike Dillon of Galway tomorrow morning at 10.30.

If he wins, he’ll be in the final at around 2 o’clock on Saturday.

RACING

A final field of 12 horses has been declared for the Blue Riband event of the English Flat Racing season – the Investec Derby, at Epsom tomorrow afternoon (Saturday).

Mike Vince has more.

Epsom gets underway at 2 with the going soft-good to soft in places.

Elsewhere,

Market Rasen is off at 20 to 2 with the going good

Catterick begins at 10 to 2 with the going good-good to firm in places

Later in the day

Bath starts at quarter to 6 with the going firm – good to firm in places

Doncaster starts at 6 with the going good to firm – good in places

Goodwood begins at 10 past 6 with the going good to soft.

And at home, Tramore is off at 20 to 6 with the going good.