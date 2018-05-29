GAA

Mayo have been handed an injury boost ahead of their qualifier with Limerick on June 9th.

Manager Stephen Rochford has confirmed that Lee Keegan will be fit for the game against Limerick at the Gaelic grounds the weekend after next.

Speaking at AIB’s launch of a new 5 year sponsorship of the All Ireland senior football Championship Rochford said a few players are returning to fitness.





Waterford’s injury crisis has deepened.

Last year’s All-Ireland runners-up have confirmed that Tadhg de Burca and Barry Coughlan have been ruled out of action for a number of months, while Darragh Fives will miss the rest of the Munster Championship.

All three were injured in Sunday’s nine point defeat to Clare in Ennis.

Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan suffered back and groin problem, but will be assessed in the coming days in the hope that they will be fit to face Tipperary this weekend.

Manager Derek McGrath will be hoping that Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony also recover.

+++++

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Kilbane says the Boys in Green’s goalkeeper situation is cause for concern.

Colin Doyle allowed a speculative shot to spill through his grasp during last night’s 2-nil defeat to France in Paris.

Bohemians Shane Supple and former St Patrick’s Athletic net minder Conor O’Malley watched on from the bench.

Kilbane feels it is area that is lacking

Gary Lineker is among those who have come to the defence of Raheem Sterling following calls for him to be dropped from England’s World Cup squad.

The 23-year-old Manchester City forward recently got a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right leg.

Anti-gun campaigners claim the tattoo glamorises violence.

Sterling says it reflects a vow he made to never touch a gun after his father was shot dead when he was a boy.

+++++

Liverpool have made Monaco midfielder Fabinho their first signing of the summer.

The 24-year old Brazilian will join the Champions League finalists on July 1st after the clubs agreed a fee last night – believed to be around 50-million Euro.

+++++

Mo Salah will travel to Spain for treatment on the shoulder injury he suffered during the Champions League final.

The Liverpool and Egypt striker is determined to recover in order to play at the World Cup.

It will be Egypt’s first appearance at the finals in 28 years when they play Uruguay on the 15th of June.

+++++

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard is said to be closing in on a deal to become the new manager at Derby County.

The Rams are looking for a new boss after Gary Rowett left the club to join Stoke City last week.

Lampard confirmed he was in negotiations with Derby over the weekend and reports claim talks have reached an advanced stage.

RUGBY

Three uncapped players have been included in the Ireland team for their Under 20 World Championship opener against France tomorrow.

Centre Peter Sylvester and wingers Tom Roche and Dan Hurley will all make their debuts against the tournament hosts in Perpignan.

Captain Caelan Dorris is one of six players in the team who will be appearing in the tournament for the second time.

Horse Racing

2 irish meetings today with evening cards at both venues.

Racing begins at Gowran Park at 4.45 and the ground at is good, good to firm in places.

Ballinrobe starts at 5.30 and the track there is also good.

Cross-channel

Brighton: Good to Firm – races from 5:50

Lingfield Park begins at 20 to 2 with the going standard

Leicester is off at 10 to 2 with the going good to soft – good in places

Redcar is underway at 2 with the going good to firm

Wolverhampton: Standard – starts at 6:10