GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Tyrone have avoided each other in the draw for the first round of the All Ireland qualifiers.

Last year’s All Ireland runners up have been paired with Limerick.





Tyrone will look to bounce back from their early Ulster exit with a trip to Meath.

The Royals suffered their first Championship defeat to Longford in 36 years yesterday.

Kildare, who were beaten by Carlow yesterday, will now play Derry.

Wicklow have been drawn with Cavan, Westmeath will face Armagh, while neighbours Wexford and Waterford will face each other.

The games are due to be played on the weekend of June the 9th and 10th.

The venues and throw in times will be confirmed tomorrow.

RUGBY

Jared Payne has been appointed as the new Ulster defence coach.

The 32 year old is taking on the role after being forced to end his playing career.

The New Zealand native, who earned 20 caps for Ireland, has been unable to recover from the head injury suffered while on tour with the Lions last summer.

Payne will also work with Irish coaching staff on the upcoming summer tour to Australia.

Connacht have signed Fijian winger Sevu Reece for the upcoming season.

The 21 year old has yet to be capped at international level, but was part of the New Zealand Barbarians side that played the Lions last year.

He will arrive in Galway after completing the current season with Waikato.

SOCCER

Graham Burke and Shane Supple could earn their first international caps this evening

The Shamrock Rover striker and Bohemians goalkeeper are included in the Republic of Ireland squad for the friendly against France in Paris.

Burke had impressive performance for the Boys in Green in a testimonial match against Celtic last weekend, and will hope to build on that on the international stage.

Kick off at the Stade de France is at 8 o’clock.