GOLF

Rory McIlroy is the man to catch on day 2 of the B-M-W P-G-A Championship.

The former World Number One carded seven birdies during an impressive second round of 65 at Wentworth.





It has left him on 12 under par four shots clear at the top at the leaderboard.

Graeme McDowell holds a share of 10th place on 5 under

Shane Lowry is a further shot back,

Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington have just teed off , from 1 under and 6 over par.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton, Isa Nacewa and Dan Leavy have all been named in the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 final.

The trio have proven their fitness to take on the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium. tomorrow.

Rob Kearney returns at full back, while James Lowe retains his place on the wing following a man of the match performance in last week’s win over Munster.

The Scarlets have Lions full back Leigh Halfpenny back from injury, while Munster bound lock Tadhg Beirne is selected at Number 8.

BOXING

Tributes are being paid to Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle who has passed away at the age of 77.

The Dublin native guided British fighters Naseem Hamed and Johnny Nelson to world titles from his Sheffield-based gym.