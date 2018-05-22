RUGBY

Scarlets have suffered a massive injury set back ahead of Saturday’s Pro 14 final against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Scotland captain John Barclay has undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon.





The experienced back row forward suffered the injury during last week’s semi final win over Glasgow.

Bundee Aki has been ruled out of the Barbarians match against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Connacht centre was due to captain the Baa-Baas, but injured his ankle during training.

GAELIC GAMES

Tipperary hurling manager Michael Ryan has broken his silence.

The Premier County boss refused to speak to the media after Sunday’s Munster Championship defeat to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

He says the decision was taken due to the team’s tight schedule.

Speaking to Tipp FM this morning Ryan admits it was a mistake http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tipphurl.mp3

Rena Buckley says she has no regrets about calling time on her glittering inter-county career.

Tributes have been flooding in for the legendary Cork dual player following her decision to retire at the age of 31.

She amassed 18 All-Ireland titles in football and camogie, captaining her county to both crowns.

Buckley feels it is now time to concentrate on other things http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RENA.mp3

SOCCER

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been named England captain for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.