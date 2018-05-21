GAELIC GAMES

Two time All Ireland winner Jamesie O’Connor says Tipperary have their backs to the wall heading into next weekend’s Munster Championship clash with Cork.

The 2016 Liam McCarthy Cup winners suffered a six point defeat to Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds yesterday.





It is their heaviest defeat in the fixture since 1981.

O'Connor says Tipp are now facing an uphill battle to overcome a Cork side full of confidence following a win over Clare

Mayo have revealed that Tom Parsons has undergone the first of several operations to repair his damaged knee.

The 20 year old suffered a horrific injury during the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter final defeat to Galway at MacHale Park last weekend.

The Westerners say Parsons is facing further surgery and months of rehabilitation, but describe him as upbeat and grateful for the many messages of support.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw could return to the Leinster team for Saturday’s Pro 14 final against the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Injury forced both Irish Internationals out of the weekend’s win over Munster.

Sexton is expected to return to training having picked up a calf injury last week.

Henshaw’s knee problem will be assessed in the coming days

Captain Isa Nacewa, Dan Leavy and Dave Kearney are also carrying injuries, but no player has been ruled out yet.

Caelan Doris will captain the Irish team at the Under 20 World Cup, which kicks off in France next week.

The Leinster back row forward missed the Six Nations due to a hamstring injury, but was handed a senior contract by his Province last week.

Doris is one of 15 Leinster players in the 28 man squad.

Ireland open their campaign against the hosts in Perpignan, before games against South Africa and Georgia.

SOCCER

Cesc Fabregas has been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Chelsea team mates Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso also miss out, as does Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin.

Roma’s Radja Nainggolan’s is a shock omission from Belgium’s World Cup squad.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is having visa issues.

He missed his Blues F-A Cup final victory at Wembley on Saturday.

The Russian billionaire’s visa ran out weeks ago and it is unclear whether he will get a new one.

The news comes amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Russia and the U-K in the wake of the Salisbury spy poisoning.

Shamrock Rovers will host Celtic again this summer.

The Scottish Champions will travel to Tallaght for a friendly in July, just days before they opening the Champions League campaign.

Celtic beat Rovers 9-nil at the same venue last year.