RUGBY

There is just one change to the Munster starting 15 to take on Leinster in the Pro 14 semi final tomorrow.

John Ryan comes into the front row in the place of injured prop Stephen Archer.





Coach Johan van Grann has retained the rest of the players that started their quarter final win over Edinburgh.

Leinster have made six changes to their team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 semi final at the R-D-S.

Ross Byrne will star at out half as Johnny Sexton miss the match due to a groin injury, he suffered during the Champions Cup final last week.

Joey Carbury comes in Rob Kearney at full back.

Captain Isa Nacewa has overcome an ankle issue to partner Garry Ringrose in the centre.

Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan join Jordi Murphy in the back row.

Rory Best and Iain Henderson have both been ruled out of Ulster’s Champions Cup play-off against the Ospreys in Belfast on Sunday.

The Ireland captain has a hamstring problem, Henderson a knee injury.

Former Ireland Under 20 lock Jack Regan could make his senior debut from the bench.

Connacht’s Bundee Aki will captain the Barbarians when they play England at Twickenham later this month.

MOTORSPORT

Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle are second after 4 stages of WRC Vodafone Rally Portugal.

They won stage 3 to go first by 1.6 seconds.

However, Dani Sordo took stage 4, with Meeke and Nagle 6th at 8.2 seconds.

It means that after 4 stages Meeke and Nagle are 4.6 seconds off top spot.

Craig Breen is 7th at 14.8 seconds.

SOCCER

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has signed a two-year contract extension ahead of the World Cup.

The former Everton, Swansea and Wigan boss will remain in his current post until Euro 2020.

Martinez was appointed by Belgium in 2016, shortly after being sacked by the Toffees.