Soccer

Both Everton and West Ham part company with their respective managers

David Moyes along with his management team have left their positions at West Ham United. David Sullivan, co-chairman of the club has said in the last few minutes that “throughout his time here, David has carried himself with Dignity and Honesty” He added that they are looking to recruit a manager who can carry the club forward

Conor Hourihane came to the rescue as Aston Villa moved a step closer to a Premier League return last night.

Marco Silva is the hot favourite to replace Sam Allardyce at Everton.

The Toffees have sacked the former England boss just 6 months into an 18 month contract.

The Merseysiders were battling relegation when he took charge but they finished the Premier League season in eighth place.

Silva was said to be Everton’s first choice when Allardyce was appointed in November.

Watford refused to release the Portuguese manager at the time and then sacked him in January.



The Republic of Ireland international headed of the line as Villa drew nil all with Middlesbrough at Villa Park to win their Championship play off 1-nil on aggregate.

A place in the top flight will be up for grabs when they face Fulham in the play off final at Wembley on Saturday week.

Manager Steve Bruce says they have come though a nerve wracking encounter.

Lyon is the venue for tonight’s Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille.

The Spanish side are aiming to the lift the trophy for the third time this decade, but manager Diego Simeone will be in the stands due to a touchline ban.

Marseille are appearing in their first European final since 2005.

They have injury concerns over captain Dimitri Payet.

The former West Ham star is said to be suffering with a muscular problem, but was shown training with the rest of the squad yesterday.

Kick off is at 7.45.

RUGBY

Joe Schmidt’s Ireland are set for a return to the venue of their historic win over New Zealand.

They’ll play Conor O’Shea’s Italy at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Saturday November 3rd.

Jordan Lamour has been handed his first senior contract with Leinster.

The 20 year old has been rewarded following a phenomenal breakthrough season, during which he earned both a Six Nations and Champions Cup medal.

Lamour is one of 19 players who have agreed new deals with the Province.

James Ryan, Garry Ringrose, Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney are among those who have been signed up for next season.

Academy graduates Josh Murphy, Caelan Doris and Vakh Abdaladze have also stepped up to the senior ranks.

CYCLING

The teams for next weeks Rás Tailteann have been announced today.

The race is once again coming to the county

Stage 3 TUESDAY Tipperary to Listowel

Stage 4 WEDNESDAY Listowel to Glengarriffe via Molls Gap

There are a total of 31 Teams representing 9 Nations. 12 International & Professional Teams from

Ireland

Britian

Germany

Netherlands

Switzerland

USA

& WALES

19 COUNTY TEAMS of which 2 are from Kerry.

KERRY / KILLARNEY TEAM

Marcus Treacy

Richard Maes

Conor Kissane

John Brosnan

Patrick Clifford.

Manager Joe O Shea.

KERRY / TRALEE MANOR WEST TEAM

Cathal Moynihan

Cormac Daly

Eugene Moriarty

Lee Masters

Paul Kennedy

Manager Daithi Creedon.

Today’s 11th stage of cycling’s Giro d’Italia will take the peloton almost 160-kilometres from Assisi to Osimo.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett is second on the points classification following his third place finish in yesterday’s 10th stage.

Simon Yates holds a 41 second lead at the top of the general classification with four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome back in 10th.

CRICKET

Captain William Porterfield says the Irish Cricket team have shown a lot of potential in their first ever Test match.

They staged an impressive second-innings fight back against Pakistan in Malahide, but lost by 5 wickets.

Porterfield thinks it shows Ireland should never be written off.