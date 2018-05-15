SOCCER

Aston Villa hold the upper hand heading into this evening’s Championship play off second leg against Middlesbrough at Villa Park.

The Birmingham club were 1-nil winners in the opening tie at the Riverside last week.

Richmond Park is the venue for tonight’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division tie between St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers.

A win will move Pats level on points with fourth placed Derry City.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

Joachim Low has pledged his future to Germany.

The 58 year old was one of the managers being suggested as Arsene Wenger’s replacement at Arsenal.

Low’s has agreed as two-year contract extension, meaning he will remain in charge of the German national team through to 2022.

Ger Lyons and Qatar Racing have parted ways. The trainer, who saddled a Group 3 winner for the operation just last Monday at Naas when Lightening Quick won the Athasi Stakes at Naas, shared the news on his blog this morning.

He said: “It is with regret that I have to announce I will no longer be training for Qatar Racing as from yesterday [Monday].

“We have had some good times and I was delighted to have trained Sheikh Fahad his first ever winner with Wade Giles. Another fantastic day was when we won the Cheveley Park Stakes with Lightening Pearl giving us both our first ever Group 1 win.”

“Time waits for no man and last Monday was another great thrill when we won the Group 3 Athasi Staks at Naas with Lightening Pearl’s daughter Lightening Quick, making her a very valuable broodmare prospect. “I wish her, Sheikh Fahad and all the Qatar Racing team all the very best in the future and thank them for their fantastic support over the years.”

The news comes as a major surprise as Lyons, who has provided Qatar Racing with some of their best days in racing, has been in particularly good form this season.

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield results w/e 12/13th May

North Munster at Adare Manor GC

Round 1

Ballyneety bt Limerick 3/2

Round 2

Ballyneety bt Adare Resort 3.5/1.5

Castletroy bt Adare Manor 3.5/1.5

Charleville bt Rathbane 3.5/1.5

Nenagh bt Roscrea 3/2

Round 3

Ballyneety bt Castletroy 3.5/1.5

Nenagh bt Charleville 3/2

Round 4

Nenagh bt Ballyneety 3/2

Area Final Qualifier – Nenagh

North Munster at Shannon GC

Round 2

Shannon bt Spanish Pt 4/1

Lahinch bt Ennis 3.5/1.5

Dromoland Castle bt Kilkee 3.5/1.5

East Clare bt Woodstock 3/2

Round 3

Shannon bt Lahinch 4/1

Dromoland Castle bt East Clare 3.5/1.5

Round 4

Shannon bt Dromoland Cst 3.5/1.5

Area Final Qualifier – Shannon

South Munster at Bandon GC

Round 1

Kinsale bt Dunmore 3/2

Douglas bt Monkstown 4/1

Macroom bt Lee Valley 4/1

Round 2

Kinsale bt Skibbereen 4/1

Douglas bt Raffeen Creek 4/1

Clonakilty bt Bandon 3/2

Macroom bt Bantry Bay 4/1

Round 3

Kinsale bt Douglas 3.5/1.5

Macroom bt Clonakilty 4/1

Round 4

Kinsale bt Macroom 4/1

Area Final Qualifier – Kinsale

South Munster at Fermoy GC

Round 1

Cork bt Mahon 3.5/1.5

Castlemartyr bt East Cork 3/2

Round 2

Muskerry bt Cork 3.5/1.5

Fota Island bt Blarney 3/2

Cobh bt Mallow 3/2

Fermoy bt Castlemartyr 3.5/1.5

Round 3

Fota Island bt Muskerry 4/1

Fermoy bt Cobh 4/1



Round 4

Fermoy bt Fota Island 4/1

Area Final Qualifier – Fermoy

East Munster at Youghal GC

Round 1

Dungarvan bt Lismore 3.5/1.5

Gold Coast bt Tramore 19thH

Round 2

Youghal bt Dungarvan 3/2

West Waterford bt Faithlegg 4/1

Waterford Castle bt Williamstown 4/1

Gold Coast bt Dunmore East 4/1

Round 3

West Waterford bt Youghal 4/1

Gold Coast bt Waterford Castle 4/1

Round 4

West Waterford bt Gold Coast 4/1

Area Final Qualifier – West Waterford

East Munster at Co Tipperary GC

Round 2

Co Tipperary bt Ballykisteen 4/1

Tipperary bt Mitchelstown 3/2

Cahir Park bt Carrick-On-Suir 3.5/1.5

Round 3

Co Tipperary bt Tipperary 3.5/1.5

Cahir Park bt Thurles 3/2

Round 4

Co Tipperary bt Cahir Park 3.5/1.5

Area Final Qualifier – Co Tipperary

West Munster at Castleisland GC

Round 1

Berehaven bt Newcastle West 3/2

Round 2

Killarney bt Kanturk 3/2

Doneraile bt Beaufort 3.5/1.5

Kenmare bt Waterville 3.5/1.5

Castleisland bt Berehaven 3.5/1.5

Round 3

Killarney bt Doneraile 3.5/1.5

Castleisland bt Kenmare 3/2

Round 4

Castleisland bt Killarney 3/2

Area Final Qualifier – Castleisland

West Munster at Ceann Sibeal GC

Round 2

Ceann Sibeal bt Ross 4/1

Tralee bt Dooks 4/1

Ballybunion bt Castlegregory 3.5/1.5

Killorglin bt Ballyheigue 3/2

Round 3

Tralee bt Ceann Sibeal 3.5/1.5

Ballybunion bt Killorglin 4/1

Round 4

Tralee bt Ballybunion 3.5/1.5

Area Final Qualifier – Tralee