RUGBY

Leinster have made two changes from their semi-final win over Scarlets for tomorrow’s Champions Cup rugby final against Racing 92.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath returns to the starting 15 after recovering from an ankle injury.

With Jamison Gibson-Park picked on the bench as cover for McGrath there’s no place for James Lowe in the matchday 23.

Instead 20-year-old Jordan Larmour replaces the injury Fergus McFadden on the right wing with retiring captain Isa Nacewa on the other wing.

Connacht have confirmed that they’ve parted ways with head-coach Kieran Keane.

The 64-year-old had completed just one year of his three year term at the Sportsground.

It was a disappointing season for the westerners who finished second bottom of Conference A of the Guinness PRO-14.

CRICKET

There will be no play before lunch on the opening day of Ireland’s historic first cricket test match against Pakistan.

The umpires have already held two inspections but rain has halted the start at Malahide.

More rain is also forecast this afternoon.

SOCCER

Everton manager Sam Allardyce says Wayne Rooney has NOT asked to leave.

England’s all-time record scorer’s been heavily linked with a move to DC United in America.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

He’s close to skippering the side to back-to-back trebles, and is the 11th Celtic player to win the award in the last 15 years.

GAELIC GAMES

Wexford have named three debutants in their team to face Laois in the opening round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship tomorrow evening.

Manager Paul McLoughlin has handed first Championship starts to defenders Glen Malone and Shane Doyle and full-forward Nick Doyle.

The winners will advance to a quarter-final against Westmeath.

MOTORSPORT

Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have a Mercedes 1-2 in the first practice session for this weekend’s Spanish F1 Grand Prix.

The Finn was almost a second quicker than Britain’s world championship leader.

Sebastian Vettel was third, while Daniel Ricciardo’s weekend got off to a bad start after the Red Bull driver went off the track and into a tyre wall.