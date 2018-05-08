Soccer

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he’s received several job offers since announcing he’s leaving at the end of the season – but he won’t reveal if any are from England.

The Frenchman will bring to a close 22-years in charge of Arsenal this weekend.

Wenger is surprised by the interest shown in him – but he won’t be retiring from football.

France defender Laurent Koscielny is set to miss this summer’s World Cup.

The Arsenal captain is facing six months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Koscielny suffered the injury in the Gunners’ Europa League semi-final defeat at Atletico Madrid last week.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss their Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

He’s undergone an ankle operation – which could also rule him out of the World Cup.

Gomez suffered the injury on international duty in March but aggravated the problem in Liverpool’s recent Premier League game against West Brom.

Manchester United club captain Michael Carrick says the support given to Sir Alex Ferguson shows the impact he’s had on people in and out of football.

Their legendary former manager is recovering in intensive care after emergency surgery for a brain hemorrhage.

Carrick told MUTV Sir Alex means a lot to him – and though it’s a tough time for everyone, he’s “thinking positive”.

The Guardian’s Daniel Harris says Ferguson’s people skills have made him popular across the football world…

**Harris – Fergie**

Southampton have had far from ideal preparation for tonight’s crucial Premier League game at fellow relegation contenders Swansea.

It’s understood a booking for 40 rooms at the Marriott was cancelled at the weekend without giving a reason.

Instead, they’ve had to stay over an hour away near Cardiff.

Despite the setback in their preperations, Manager Mark Hughes says his players must keep their cool under the pressure.

**Hughes – Pressure**

Both clubs are separated by goal difference near the bottom – with Swansea in the drop zone.

The Republic of Ireland’s under-17s have their second match at the European Championships this lunchtime.

Colin O’Brien’s side will be hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-nil defeat to Belgium when they take on Denmark at St George’s Park.

Denmark opened their campaign on Saturday with a 3-2 defeat against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Badminton

Moyvane will represent Kerry on Sunday at the All-Ireland Clubs at the UL Arena in Limerick.

They will compete in the Grade E section, with many of the Moyvane panel having won the Grade F title 2 years ago.

Round 1 on Sunday will see Moyvane take on Sligo with the loser to play Kilmessan in Round 2 and the winner to take them on in Round 3.

The Moyvane panel is Amanda Carmody, Helen Brown, Carmel Hudson, Denise Collins, Donie Enright, Donnacha Moloney, Timmy Noonan and Kevin Kennelly.

Racing

Seven of Willie Mullins’ last 13 runners have won so it is safe to say that the champion trainer has started the new National Hunt season in style.

Mullins struck with two seriously short-priced favourites at Sligo on Sunday before Causey Arch completed a treble for him on the card, and he sends two runners to Roscommon on Tuesday – both of which are likely to be warm orders.

Small Farm stepped on his tame racecourse debut for Mullins at Wexford to take second at Limerick on his most recent start and the son of Westerner should take some stopping for Patrick Mullins in the Kepak Flat Race (7.40).

An hour later Mullins runs Screaming Rose, who was rated 130 over hurdles and will be fancied to open her account over fences at the third time of asking in the Follow Us On Facebook Mares Beginners Chase (8.40) in the hands of David Mullins.

Dermot Weld and Declan McDonogh have forged a good relationship over the last few weeks and they will fancy their chances of scoring with expensive purchase Burgundy Boy in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Race (5.40), worth €22,500 in prize-money.

The seven-race mixed card at Roscommon gets going at 5.40 and the going is heavy on the Flat course and soft, heavy in places on the hurdle and bumper track.

Thirsk begins at 10 to 2 with the going good to firm

Brighton is underway at 2 with the going good-good to firm in places

Fakenham starts at 10 past 2 with the going good