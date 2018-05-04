RUGBY

Simon Zebo starts at full-back in his final game for Munster at Thomond Park in tomorrow’s Guinness PRO-14 semi-final qualifier against Edinburgh.

Head-coach Johann van Graan has made 12 changes from their draw with Ulster last week with CJ Stander back to start at number 8.

J-J Hanrahan has got the nod to start at out-half.

Ireland forward Robbie Diack is set to leave Ulster at the end of the season.

He won over 200 caps for the northern province in his 10 years in Belfast.

Diack says it’s been a ‘huge honour’ to play for Ulster but he feels the time is right to return to his native South Africa ‘to be closer to family and friends’.

SOCCER

Steven Gerrard’s expected to be confirmed as the new Rangers manager today.

A news conference has been called for 3pm – and the former England and Liverpool captain’s understood to have agreed a three-year contract at Ibrox.

Gary McAllister will join as his assistant.

It’ll be Gerrard’s first senior management role – he’s currently in charge of Liverpool’s under-18s

(Starts 2000)

Manchester United can all-but guarantee second place in the Premier League by winning at Brighton tonight.

Their opponents know victory would effectively ensure they avoid relegation in their first season in the division.

United boss Jose Mourinho says Albion counterpart Chris Hughton deserves plenty of praise.

(Starts 1945)

There’s a big game between two Scottish Premiership sides battling to avoid dropping out of the division tonight.

Bottom team Ross County head to Partick – who are just above them in the relegation play-off spot.

CRICKET

Boyd Rankin’s in Ireland’s first ever Test squad for next week’s inaugural game in the format against Pakistan.

The former England fast-bowler’s the only player in the group with previous Test experience.

Veteran batsman Ed Joyce is also in the squad for the game in Malahide, which will be captained by William Porterfield.

SNOOKER

(Haw v Wil resumes 1430)

Four-time winner John Higgins is 7-6 up against Kyren (pron: kye-ren) Wilson in their World Snooker Championship semi-final at the Crucible.

Their first to 17 frames will advance to Sunday’s final.

This afternoon, Barry Hawkins is also 5-3 up on former champion Mark Williams.