SOCCER

Mohamed Salah’s the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

His 43 Liverpool goals since signing from Roma in the summer saw him pip Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

He did the same to win the Professional Footballers’ Association award last month.

Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac has emerged as a surprise contender for the Arsenal manager’s job after reports in his native Bosnia claim he’s on his way to the Emirates.

Buvac left Anfield this week on a leave of absence, with Liverpool insisting his departure is due to a personal matter and that his position at the club is unaffected.

However, reports in the Bosnian media have suggested that Buvac is on his way to the Emirates to replace Arsene Wenger as Gunners boss.

Graeme Murty’s been sacked as Rangers manager.

Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have been placed in charge for the final three Scottish Premiership games of the season.

Murty will now decide if he’d like to return to his previous role as an academy coach.

Rangers were thrashed 5-nil by Celtic on Sunday, since when speculation’s continued to grow over the potential appointment of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini’s reportedly agreed to become the next Italy boss.

Some media outlets in the country claim he met officials in Rome last night before reaching a deal.

He’s currently in charge of Russian club Zenit St Petersburg and an announcement’s not expected until later this month.

Chelsea’s Antonio Conte’s been strongly linked with a return to the Italy job throughout a difficult season at Stamford Bridge.

SNOOKER

It’s four frames all between Antrim’s Mark Allen and England’s Kyren Wilson in their World Snooker Championship quarter-final.

The first to 13 frames will advance to the last-four.

RUGBY

England’s Wayne Barnes has been confirmed as the referee for the Champions Cup Final between Leinster and Racing 92 on May 12th.

It’ll be Barnes second time to take charge of the decider, having been the man in the middle for the 2010 Final.

Jérome Garces will referee the Challenge Cup Final, which pits Cardiff Blues against Gloucester on May 11th.

Both finals will be played at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Leinster have signed a five-year kit deal with German manufacturer Adidas.

The Blues, who have worn Canterbury for more than a decade, will begin wearing the three stripes from this June.

The deal will also see the women’s and underage Leinster sides wear Adidas kit.