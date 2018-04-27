RACING

(Champion Hurdle at 1730)

The Gordon Elliott-trained Samcro is the hot favourite for today’s feature at Punchestown – the Grade One Champion Hurdle.

The six-year-old is four from four over hurdles and was an impressive winner in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Melon and Irish Champion Hurdle winner Supasundae head up the oppoisiton.

Willie Mullins now holds a 400-thousand Euro advantage over Gordon Elliott in their battle to be crowned champion trainer.

Here’s Mark Costello of The Irish Field newspaper http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Friday-Mark.mp3

RUGBY

Munster have made 14 changes from their Champions Cup semi-final loss ahead of the visit of Ulster to Thomond Park.

Sammy Arnold is the only player to keep his place from that loss in Bordeaux.

Munster are already assured of second place in Conference A and a home quarter-final.

Ulster need a bonus-point win to stand any chance of making the quarters.

Craig Gilroy is back in the Ulster team after his internal suspeNsion.

Rory Best returns to the captain the side with Ireland lock Iain Henderson also selected in the second row.

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry (C), Brian Scott; Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Donoghue, James Hart, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

Ulster: L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, D Shanahan; C Black, R Best (captain), R Kane, A O’Connor, I Henderson, C Ross, S Reidy, N Timoney;

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, C Henry, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.

Connacht captain John Muldoon will lead his province out in his 327th and final appearance against Leinster in the Guinness PRO-14 tomorrow.

Tom Farrell and Bundee Aki continue their partnership in midfield while Ireland internationals Tiernan O’Halloran, Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun all start in the back three.

Centre Tom Daly will play his first game of the season for Leinster.

The Carlow native missed over seven months after suffering a knee injury in pre-season.

He’s joined in the Blues’ midfield by Noel Reid – who wins his 100th cap.

If Leinster collect a defensive bonus-point or more from the trip to Galway, they’ll have a home semi-final.

Connacht:

(15-9) Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Shane Delahunt, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Eoin McKeon, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements (16-23): Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Darragh Leader.

Leinster:

15. Joey Carbery (34)

14. Barry Daly (25)

13. Tom Daly (9)

12. Noel Reid (99)

11. James Lowe (10)

10. Ross Byrne (47)

9. Nick McCarthy (25)

1. Jack McGrath (129) CAPTAIN

2. James Tracy (62)

3. Andrew Porter (26)

4. Ross Molony (63)

5. Mick Kearney (34)

6. Max Deegan (19)

7. Peadar Timmins (12)

8. Jack Conan (70)

16. Seán Cronin (149)

17. Cian Healy (187)

18. Michael Bent (105)

19. Devin Toner (214)

20. Jordi Murphy (104)

21. Jamison Gibson-Park (49)

22. Jordan Larmour (18)

23. Adam Byrne (37)

SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he wouldn’t be surprised if Scottish Premiership side Rangers want Steven Gerrard to be their new manager.

It’s understood initial talks have taken place with the Anfield youth coach.

Meanwhile, Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s season-ending knee injury is “not fair”.

The midfielder came off early in his side’s 5-2 Champions League semi-final first leg win over Roma.

Klopp says they’ll do all they can to get him back as quickly as possible http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kloppgerrard.mp3

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is among the nominees to be named PFA Scotland manager of the year.

Last year’s winner is on the verge of successfully defending the Scottish Premiership title.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon, Kilmarnock’s Steve Clarke and St Mirren boss Jack Ross are the other contenders.

The winner will be revealed on Sunday night.

GOLF

England’s Matt Wallace leads by one shot after the second round of golf’s China Open.

He’s 9-under-par after shooting 70 today.

A four-under par round of 68 leaves Wicklow’s Paul Dunne at five-under into the weekend.