RUGBY

Leinster have announced that captain Isa Nacewa and hooker Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season.

The 35 year old Fijian international is considered to be one Irish Rugby’s best overseas signings.

He made his debut for the Province in 2008 and made 182 appearances during two separates spells, scoring 47 tries.

South African native Strauss played his first game for Leinster in 2010.

He has been capped 17 times for Ireland and made three appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Scott Fardy is one of three Leinster nominations for the European Player of the Year award.

The Australian international was named man of the match in the Province’s semi final win over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong and the Racing pair of Maxime Machenaud and Leone Nakarawa make up the five man short list.

RACING

The Boylesports Champion Chase is the big race on the first day of the Punchestown National Hunt Festival.

Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins are vying for the Irish Trainers Championship title at the Kildare course this week.

Both are represented in all three of today’s Grade One races, but Mullins saddles the formidable trio of ‘Douvan’, ‘Min’ and ‘Un De Sceaux’ in the feature.

Mark Costello of The Irish Field newspaper looks at the battle between Elliott and Mullins http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mark-Costello-Tuesday.mp3

SNOOKER

Ding Junhui is latest player to secure his place in the last 16 of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The world number three has beaten Xiao Guodong by 10 frames to 3.