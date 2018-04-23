RUGBY

Munster legend Alan Quinlan says the Province have to invest in their squad.

The 2006 and 2008 European Champions are coming to terms with their second successive Champions Cup semi final defeat.

They were beaten 27-22 by Racing 92 in Bordeaux yesterday.

Former Ireland back row Quinlan says there are number of areas that need to be improved for Munster to win a third European crown

Leinster have confirmed that Sean O’Brien will miss the Champions Cup final.

The influential flanker will sit out the rest of the season, having undergone shoulder surgery on Friday.

Fergus McFadden has been ruled out of Saturday’s Pro 14 match against Connacht at the Sportsground.

The winger was injured while scoring the decisive try in Saturday’s win over Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan have reported no issues following their return at the weekend.

The Province hope Luke McGrath and Rhys Ruddock will shake of their ankle and hamstring problems to make the trip to Galway.

Former Ireland captain Brian O’Driscoll says Joe Schmidt will be frustrated that Joey Carbery isn’t playing at out half for Leinster.

The I-R-F-U are said to want either Carbery or Ross Byrne to replace Paddy Jackson at Ulster.

O'Driscoll thinks a move is good for Irish Rugby, but says the players will take some convincing

SNOOKER

Ulster’s Mark Allen is through to last 16 of the World Snooker Championship for the ninth time.

The 2009 semi finalist has beaten his first round opponent Liam Highfield, by 10 frames to 5.

The Antrim man will now play Joe Perry for a place in the quarter finals.