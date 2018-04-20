RUGBY

Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw will back in Champions Cup action this weekend.

The Irish internationals have recovered from knee and shoulder injuries to start their Province’s semi finals.

Simon Zebo must be content with a place on the Munster bench, as Earls returns to join Andrew Conway and Alex Wooten in the back three for Sunday’s match against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in the Leinster centre as Isa Nacewa moves to the wing for tommorow’s game against Scarlets.

James Lowe misses out, as Jamison Gibson-Park starts in the absence of the injured Luke McGrath and Scott Fardy joins Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy in the back row.

Tadhg Beirne has been named in the second row for Scarlets, Donnacha Ryan at lock for Racing.

The Tipperary man played a big role in the French side’s win over Munster in Paris in January.

Munster’s Billy Holland is looking forward to the reunion with his former house mate http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/holland.mp3

SOCCER

Arsene Wenger says he wants to finish his time as Arsenal manager on a high.

The Frenchman has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The Gunners have won three Premier League titles and lifted the F-A Cup seven times during the Wenger’s near 22 year reign.

Currently lying sixth in the top flight, Arsenal are set to miss out on a top four finish for the second season running.

They can still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Speaking yesterday, Wenger suggested how he would like to be remembered http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/remembered-1.mp3