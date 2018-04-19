RUGBY

Munster legend Alan Quinlan says it would be a ‘brave call’ to drop Simon Zebo for Sunday’s Champions Cup semi final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

Reports claim the Corkman will move to bench to make space for Keith Earls.

The Ireland winger has returned to training having recovery from the knee injury he suffered during the Grand Slam win over England.

Quinlan feels leaving Zebo out would be a bold move.

AUDIO – QUINLAN

SOCCER

Chelsea will be without Marcos Alonso tonight for their visit to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

The defender has been given a three-match ban for a studs up tackle on Shane Long in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Southampton.

He will also miss Sunday’s F-A Cup semi final against the same opposition.

A win for Burnley will see them leapfrog Arsenal into sixth place.

Burnley have won their last five games to move to the brink of European qualification for the first time since 1965.

Manager Sean Dyche says they are in a good place.

AUDIO – DYCHE

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he doesn’t fear finishing below Burnley.

The teams will meet at the Emirates Stadium next month, and Wenger thinks his side will finish the season on the up.

AUDIO – WENGER

Southampton are away to Leicester City this evening.

At the same time Southampton will try to balance their need for Premier League survival with preservation of their squad ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

The Saints are five-points from safety ahead of their game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

GOLF

Paul Dunne will be aiming to go one better, when he tees off at the Hassan Trophy in Morrocco this afternoon.

The Wicklow man finished runner up last year after being beaten in a play-off, and had to settle for second place at the Spanish Open last week.

Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are also in the field.

The Valero Texas Open is the latest stop on the U-S P-G-A Tour.

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power will be among those in action in San Antonio.

RACING

Jack Kennedy looks like he’ll be fit to race at the Punchestown Festival next week.

The Dingle jockey suffered a fall while in action earlier in the week but an x-ray has revealed that he only has soft tissue damage to his arm.

Meanwhile, the English champion trainer Nicky Henderson, will be at next week’s Punchestown Festival and he says the battle for the Irish trainers championship is intriguing.

He thinks Gordon Elliott might have the edge on Willie Mullins this time around.

AUDIO – NICKY

Today’s racing at home is at Fairyhouse with the first race on soft to heavy ground off at 4.40.

Cross channel they go again at Newmarket at 1.50 where it’s good to soft and good in places.

They’re off at Ripon from 2.15 on heavy ground which is also soft in places and on the standard track at Newcastle from 5.40.