RUGBY

Munster fans are hoping for some good news today.

Keith Earls is said to be on track to play in Sunday’s Champions Cup semi final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

The winger suffered a knee injury during the Grand Slam win against England on St Patrick’s Day, but is expected make a full return to training this week.

SOCCER

Tottenham are guaranteed to finish above Arsenal if they beat Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

Spurs will avoid ‘Saint Totteringham’s Day’ for the second season running with a win at the Amex Stadium.

It is a term coined by Gunners fans as they got the upper hand over their North London rivals for 22 years running.

Victory tonight however, will leave Arsenal trailing Spurs by 16 points with just five games to play.

Brighton need a good result to ease their relegation worries.

Chris Hughton’s side are seven points above the drop zone, but still have to play Manchester United, Man City and Liverpool.

The top two are both in action in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Leaders Dundalk travel to Limerick, while second place Cork City entertain Sligo Rovers.

All the games kick off at 7.45.

World Cup hosts Russia have been charged by FIFA after racist chants from supporters during a friendly with France in Saint Petersburg last month.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was among those abused.

The news comes less than two months before the start of the World Cup, with Saint Petersburg due to host a semi-final.

RACING

Fairyhouse hosts its rescheduled Easter meeting this afternoon.

The first of eight races goes to post at 4.05.