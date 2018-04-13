SOCCER

Liverpool will take on Italian club Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

Their opponents staged an incredible comeback to beat Barcelona to make the last-four.

The first tie will be at Anfield in just under a fortnight.

In the other semi, Bayern Munich face Real Madrid.

Arsenal are to face Spanish side Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The first leg will be played at the Emirates on Thursday April 26th with the return leg a week later in Madrid.

The winners of the tie will meet either Salzburg or Marseille in next month’s final.

Bayern Munich have appointed Niko Kovac as their new head coach.

The German champions’ former midfielder and ex-Croatia boss has agreed a three-year deal from the 1st of July.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been named Premier League manager of the month.

His side won all three of their games in March and are currently five points off sixth-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah’s the player of the month – for the third time this season.

Aston Villa’s Premier League promotion push sees them host Leeds in the SkyBet Championship tonight.

Steve Bruce’s side can go to within two points of the top two with victory.

Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom reportedly needs a good result as it’s believed his job is under threat.

Kick off is at 7.45.

(Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians at 2000, others at 1945)

A Dublin derby between old rivals Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians is the pick of the games in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Bohs enjoyed a victory when they met at Dalymount on the opening day of the season but Keith Long’s side have won just won in the league since.

Rovers come into the Tallaght clash having not suffered a home defeat so far this season.

It’s bottom against top at the Carlisle Grounds as basement side Bray host leaders into the evening Dundalk.

Cork will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Waterford when they welcome St Pat’s to Turner’s Cross.

Waterford, who are level with Dundalk at the summit, take on Derry City at the R-S-C.

First Division leaders Drogheda United host Longford at United Park.

Shelbourne make the trip across Dublin to take on Cabinteely.

Third place U-C-D are at home to Finn Harps.

Galway United host Wexford while bottom side Athlone take on Cobh.

RUGBY

Sean O’Brien will make his comeback from a shoulder injury for Leinster in their Guinness PRO-14 match against Benetton at the R-D-S tomorrow evening.

The flanker has been sidelined since hurting his shoulder against the Scarlets in March.

Full-back Jordan Larmour makes his first appearance since coming off the bench for Ireland in their Grand Slam clinching victory at England last month.

Joey Carbery starts at out-half while Jack McGrath will captain the side from loosehead prop.

Munster can take a big step to securing a home tie in the playoffs this evening.

The Reds will take on the Cheetahs at altitude in Bloemfontein where victory would see Johan van Graan’s team consolidate second place in Conference A ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Ulster need to beat the Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium to boost their European chances and keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Connacht are away to the Conference A leaders Glasgow.

Bristol have confirmed that John Muldoon will join Pat Lam’s coaching team next season.

Muldoon, who captained Connacht to PRO-12 success under Lam in 2016, will become defence coach at Bristol when he retires at the end of the current campaign.

The Portumna man says he’s ‘relishing the chance’ to start his coaching career in the Aviva Premiership next term.

RACING

Top-weight Minella Rocco has been declared a non-runner in tomorrow’s Aintree Grand National on account of the ground.

Connections have decided that the softening ground would not suit the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up.

First reserve Thunder And Roses joins the field while Blacklion will now carry the top-weight of 11-stone 10-pounds.

Queen Mother Champion Chase runner-up Min and Ryanair Chase hero Balko Des Flos will go head-to-head in this afternoon’s feature on Ladies Day at Aintree – the Melling Chase.

The big race goes off at twenty-five-past-three while the first of seven races on the card goes to post at a quarter-to-two.

Here at home, there’s a seven-race card at Naas where the first is off at 1.35.

While the season-opener at Ballinrobe is a 6-race card that gets underway this evening at 5.30.

Jamie Codd’s set to miss the first two days of this year’s Punchestown Festival.

The Wexford jockey’s been handed a 17-day suspension for ‘overuse of the whip’ in his victory on Getaway Katie Mai at Aintree yesterday.

GOLF

Paul Dunne’s shot a second round 65 at golf’s Spanish Open.

He holds a three shot clubhouse lead at 13-under.