GAELIC GAMES

Kerry line out against Tipperary at Semple Stadium Thurles tonight in the first round of the Munster Minor Football Championship.

It’s the first competitive outing for the defending Munster and All-Ireland champions in the new under 17 format.

Kerry manager, Peter Keane says it’s hard to know exactly how well his team will fare until tonight.

The Tipperary Manager says he’s not contemplating defeat, but he knows that a loss against Kerry is not the end of the season for his side.

Matt Doherty says he worked with last year’s Under 17 squad and will be familiar with a number of his players.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7 o’clock and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry in association with Fitzgerald’s of Dingle – there’s everything for your home, including ideas.

—

There’s another packed weekend ahead in the Club Championships.

Colm Kelly looks ahead.

North Kerry Junior League Football

Division 3 Rd 3

Moyvane B 1.18 v Beale 1.06

Division 4A Rd 3

St Senans B 4.09 v Ballylongford B 2.07

—

Under 16 Co. Hurling League

St. Brendan’s 3 – 13 Lixnaw 1 – 3

Under 12 Co. Hurling League

Tralee Parnell’s 3 – 7 Ballyduff 1 – 5

St. Pat’s/Dr. Crokes 4 – 2 Tralee Parnell’s 0 – 1

Kilmoyley 6 – 11 Abbeydorney 1 – 4

St. Brendan’s 5 – 9 Lixnaw 2 – 4

—

In Ladies Football Under 12s

Division 2

Listowel Emmets 7-08 v Na Gaeil 4-08

Corca Dhuibhne 2-05 v Kerins O Rahilly’s 2-17

Division 3

Ballyduff 00-02 v Moyvane 1-11

—

In Division 9 of the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League tonight’s game between Legion B v Austin Stacks B is postponed.

With a look forward to the games that are going ahead, here’s Damien McCarthy.

RUGBY

Dublin native J-P Doyle will referee Munster’s Champions Cup semi final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

The England based R-F-U official was in charge when the sides met in the group stages in October.

Munster won the Thomond Park fixture by 14 points to 7.

Doyle also refereed the Province’s quarter final victory over Toulouse in Limerick last year.

SOCCER

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will reflect and look at how they can improve in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool dumped the Premier League leaders out of Europe last night.

The Reds won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to win their quarter-final 5-1 on aggregate.

It was City’s third defeat in a week.

Guardiola says it was inevitable they would lose their intensity at some point.

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to play his last Champions League game this evening, unless there’s a miracle.

The 40-year-old will lead his Juventus side into a quarter final second leg against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Juve face an uphill battle having lost the first leg 3-nil in Turin last week.

Bayern Munich can reach their seventh European semi-final in nine years tonight.

They lead Seville 2-1 heading into tonight’s tie at the Allianz Areana.

Both games kick off at 7.45.

—

Wolverhampton Wanderers can move a step closer to the Premier League tonight.

The Championship leaders welcome Derby County to Molineux.

Wolves need just five points from their remaining five games to secure a return to the top flight for the first time since 2012.

—

Padraig Harnett has news about Kerry Schoolboys and girls soccer

BADMINTON

The Kerry Team will travel to UL in limerick this coming Saturday to compete in the Munster Brewster Cup against Cork and Tipperary.

The action gets underway in Limerick at 9.30am.

RACING

Ahead of Saturday’s Grand National at Aintree, money is being piled-on Katie Walsh’s mount Baie Des Iles [pron – BAY-EE Des eels].

Ross O’Sullivan’s 7-year-old grey mare has shortened to 16/1 in the betting.

Proven in soft ground and almost guaranteed to stay, Baie Des Iles was a 50-1 shot at the end of last week and still widely available at 33-1 on yesterday morning.

However, punters clearly fancy her to make Ruby Walsh the first female winner of the big race.

The Aintree Festival starts tomorrow.

There’s another seven-race card at Dundalk this evening.

The first there goes to post at 6 o’clock.

Cross channel they go on the standard track at Lingfield with a 1.40 start

At Market Rasen, the going is soft and they’re off at 2 while there’s racing on the standard track at Kempton from 5.45.