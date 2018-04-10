SOCCER
Derry City’s plans to name their home ground in memory of late captain Ryan McBride have moved a step closer.
The local council have launched a public consultation process to consider renaming the newly refurbished Brandywell.
27-year-old McBride passed away suddenly in March last year.
GOLF
Results of Round 1 Fred Daly Trophy 2018
At Castletroy GC
Sat 7th April
Ballyneety 3.5 Castletroy 1.5
Nenagh 3.5 Roscrea 1.5
Limerick 4.5 Adare Manor 0.5
At Dromoland Castle
Sun 8th April
Lahinch w/o Spanish Point
Ennis bt East Clare 4.5/0.5
Dromoland Castle bt Kilrush 3/2
Shannon bt Woodstock 4/1
At Blarney GC
Sun 8th April
Douglas bt Lee Valley 3/2
Fota Island bt Monkstown 4/1
Cork bt Cobh by 4/1
Mallow bt Fermoy 4/1
Round 1
Monkstown rescheduled for Sat 14th April
At Carrick-On-Suir
Sat 7th April
Clonmel bt Mitchelstown 3/2.
Youghal bt West Waterford 3/2.
At Kenmare GC
Sun 8 April
Killarney w/o Berehaven