SOCCER

Derry City’s plans to name their home ground in memory of late captain Ryan McBride have moved a step closer.

The local council have launched a public consultation process to consider renaming the newly refurbished Brandywell.

27-year-old McBride passed away suddenly in March last year.

GOLF

Results of Round 1 Fred Daly Trophy 2018

At Castletroy GC

Sat 7th April

Ballyneety 3.5 Castletroy 1.5

Nenagh 3.5 Roscrea 1.5

Limerick 4.5 Adare Manor 0.5

At Dromoland Castle

Sun 8th April

Lahinch w/o Spanish Point

Ennis bt East Clare 4.5/0.5

Dromoland Castle bt Kilrush 3/2

Shannon bt Woodstock 4/1

At Blarney GC

Sun 8th April

Douglas bt Lee Valley 3/2

Fota Island bt Monkstown 4/1

Cork bt Cobh by 4/1

Mallow bt Fermoy 4/1

Round 1

Monkstown rescheduled for Sat 14th April

At Carrick-On-Suir

Sat 7th April

Clonmel bt Mitchelstown 3/2.

Youghal bt West Waterford 3/2.

At Kenmare GC

Sun 8 April

Killarney w/o Berehaven