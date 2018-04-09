SOCCER

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to be fit for tomorrow’s Champions League quarter final against Manchester City at the Ethihad Stadium.

The newly crowned P-F-A Player of the Month for March suffered a groin injury playing against City last week and sat out the weekend’s Merseyside derby.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he has big hopes that Salah will be available.

The Republic of Ireland Women’s team have been training in Tallaght as the countdown continues to their vital World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

A late Amber Barrett goal handed them a 2-1 win over Slovakia on Friday.

It means Ireland are level on points with the Dutch at the top of their qualification group ahead of tomorrow’s showdown.

GOLF

Tiger Woods is back in the Golf World Rankings Top 100.

The 18 time major winner’s solid return to the Masters has seen him climb 15 places to 88th.

Patrick Reed’s win at August has seen him jump 13 spots to 11th.

Rory McIlroy is unchanged, so remains the World Number 7.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean has qualified for the women’s 1500 metres final at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The 2016 European Bronze Medallist finished 6th in her heat, but a time just over 4 minutes and 7 seconds was enough to progress.