GAELIC GAMES

The Kerry Ladies footballers are without a manager after Graham Shine stepped down last night.

Owing to business and family commitments, he said he could not give 100 % to the team which currently lies pointless at the foot of the Lidl national league.

Kerry LGFA have thanked Graham Shine for his commitment to Kerry Ladies Football over the last number of years.

They have appointed an interim management team for this Saturday’s Lidl National Football League game away to Dublin.

Kerry will begin their bid for a fifth Minor All-Ireland in a row when they take on Tipperary in the first round of the Electric Ireland Munster Championship.

The Kingdom are also going for six-in-a-row in Munster.

Kerry manager, Peter Keane will hold his first press conference of the campaign this afternoon at Austin Stack Park.

We’ll have live commentary of Kerry against Tipperary next Wednesday on Radio Kerry Sport.

There was a busy programme of games last night in the Lee Strand U-14 County Football League and with all the results, here’s Damien McCarthy

There’s one game tonight in the Minor Football League Div 1

Cordal-Scartaglin take on Austin Stacks at 6.30 in Cordal.

In Round 1 of the U16 East Kerry League sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Rathmore take on Dr Crokes at 6.30 in Rathmore

In the U-16 Co Hurling League Div 1

Kenmare/Kilgarvan host Ballyduff while Abbeydorney entertain Crotta – both games are at 6.30.

GOLF

The US Masters, the first golf major of 2018, is underway at Augusta National.

Local resident Wesley Bryan is part of the first group to tee off at the famous course.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy is among the later starters with his latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam getting underway at 6.40.

The Masters is the only major McIlroy has yet to win, and he starts his campaign alongside 2013-winner Adam Scott and world number 3 Jon Rahm.

Tiger Woods makes his Masters return at 3.42.

Sergio Garcia, who begins the defence of his title just before 4 o’clock, says he’s going to try to enjoy his return to Augusta.

SOCCER

Arsenal’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League – by winning the Europa League this campaign – continues tonight.

They host Russian side CSKA Moscow in their quarter-final first leg.

Boss Arsene Wenger says they won’t over-complicate things.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid host Sporting Lisbon, Lazio play F-C Salzburg and Leipzig go up against Marseille.

All of tonight’s games have 8.05 starts.

In Kerry, Asdee Rovers take on St Brendan’s Park tonight in the quarter final of the Dominos Pizza Under 17 Cup.

Kick-off is at 5.30 and there will be extra-time and penalties to decide the tie if necessary.

COMMUNITY GAMES

There’s a busy weekend of Community Games activity this weekend and with the details, here’s Neilus Collins

BASKETBALL

With a round of the basketball club scene in the county, here’s Mort Murphy.

GREYHOUND RACING

There’s Kerry interest in the final race of a 10-race card at Shelbourne Park tonight.

Ardrahan Brexit for Mr Daniel Nolan from Ardfert runs from Trap 6.

There’s also racing tonight in Limerick.

HORSE RACING

‘Altior’, ‘Min’ and ‘Gods Own’ are set to renew their rivalry at the Punchestown Festival later this month.

The first three horses home in the Cheltenham Queen Mother Champion Chase have all been entered in the opening day’s feature, the Boylesport Champion Chase.

Cheltenham winners ‘Samcro’ and ‘Balko Des Flos’ will also be in action at the five day festival which starts on Tuesday April 24th.

Today, the action is cross channel on the standard tracks in Wolverhampton at 2.10 and Chelmsford at 5.45.