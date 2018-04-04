SOCCER

The Premier League’s top two attacking sides go head to head in the Champions League tonight.

Liverpool host Manchester City in the first leg of their quarter final at 7.45.

The sides have scored a combined total of 163 goals in the English top flight this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Reds 5-nil in September, but were beaten 4-3 at Anfield in January

City have won just once at the famous Merseyside ground in last 37 years.

—

Lionel Messi has a chance to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational goal this evening.

The Real Madrid star hit the back of the net twice during yesterday’s win over Juventus and received a standing ovation after scoring from a overhead kick.

Barcelona host Roma in the Champions League tonight, and Messi will be closely watched for a reaction.

—

Staying with soccer at home in the Kingdom, here’s Padraig Harnett with a preview of the Kerry School boys and girls fixtures.

AUDIO – PADRAIGWED

GAELIC GAMES

There’s a big programme of Club Championship games this weekend and with a preview of all the action, here’s Colm Kelly

AUDIO – COLMWED

With a preview of tonight’s games in Round 2 of the Lee Strand U-14 League, here’s Damien McCarthy

AUDIO – DAMIEN

In Round 3 of the Credit Union Division 1

Ballyduff play Causeway at 6.30

In the Cumann na mBan North Kerry Ladies Under 12

Division 3 ; Moyvane and Duagh meet at 7-00 in a game that has been switched to take place in Duagh

Division 4 ; Austin Stacks Rockets face Churchill at 6-30 in Connolly Park

In the South Kerry U-16 League Round 2, the game between St Marys and Waterville was not played last night due to an unplayable field in Dromid.

Last night’s game between St Brendan’s and Abbeydorney in Round 1 of the North Kerry Minor Hurling League was also postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

It’s been rescheduled for Sunday 8th April.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods has a great chance of winning this year’s Masters.

The first major of 2018 tees off at Augusta National tomorrow.

Woods will be looking to continue his remarkable comeback from back surgery by claiming his fifth Masters title.

McIlroy will complete the career Grand Slam if he wins the Green Jacket on Sunday, but says a fit Tiger will be hard to beat.

Audio – RoryWed

BADMINTON

Tonight in the CPC.IE Mixed League Div 4 Final, Ballyheigue take on Moyvane in Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm.

RACING

Today’s action Leopardstown has been called off.

A seven-race card was due to get underway at 3.30, but the track failed an early morning inspection.

Eight millimetres of rain fell overnight leaving parts of the course waterlogged.

Cross channel action is at:

Lingfield, Southwell and Kempton are off at 1.40, 1.50 and 5.45 respectively and the going is standard at all three venues.

Racing at Catterick has been abandoned.