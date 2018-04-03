SOCCER

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to in line for a huge new pay deal.

Reports claim Spurs will offer the Argentine generous terms to ward off an offer from Real Madrid.

The London club this morning announced record revenue of over 300 million pounds, a 100 million pounds increase on the previous 12 months.

Liverpool have been hit with an injury blow just a day before their Champions League quarter final against Manchester City.

Cameroon defender Joel Matip looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The centre-back has undergone surgery on the thigh injury he suffered during Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace.

England international Adam Lallana could also miss the rest of Liverpool’s campaign, having left Selhurst Park on crutches following a hamstring injury.

RUGBY

English clubs are said to be planning more changes to the Champions Cup.

Reports claim the Rugby Football Union is backing proposals to increase the Premiership to 14 teams and scrap relegation.

The additional fixtures would lead to calls to downsize the European competition.

GOLF

Tiger Woods is the main attraction as practice continues for the Masters.

The 14 time major winner’s recent return to form has seen the price of tickets surge.

Woods has missed three of the past four tournaments at Augusta National due to back problems, but he is being heavily backed to pull off a remarkable comeback and claim a fifth Green Jacket this weekend.

Rory McIlroy is making his 10th appearance at the Masters this year.

The Ulsterman feels he is in good shape to finally complete the career Grand Slam http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mcilroy-3.mp3

CRICKET

Darren Lehmann’s term in charge of the Australian cricketers has ended with a heavy defeat.

South Africa have recorded a 492 run victory in Johannesburg, to win the controversial series 3-1.

Lehmann is stepping down following the ball tampering scandal.

Former captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have all been banned for cheating during Australia’s recent loss to South Africa in Cape Town.